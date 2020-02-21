The route toward Friday's Class AA team state championships might have changed since Northfield's last string of appearances, but the end result remained static.
The Raiders snagged third in the state in their first time back among the final eight teams since 2015, and the third-place finish is their highest since a run of three straight runner-up finishes culminated in 2014.
In between those podium finishes, the program was replenished by a new wave of gymnasts, who no longer practice at the familiar Northfield Gymnastics Club following a dispute with the new board, and instead bus back and forth each day to Farmington for practices and competitions.
"These girls have been through a lot these past few years, so to even make it here to the state meet was a big deal to all of them, obviously," Northfield coach Leanne Fricke said. "We're super proud of everyone who helped us get here, Lynn (Bauman), from Farmington, for even giving us a gym. This has been great in every aspect."
Lakeville North won the title with a score of 149.975, followed by Sartell-St. Stephen (147.975), Northfield (146.350), East Ridge (145.050) and Mahtomedi (144.825).
While the final score is more or less consistent for the Raiders this season, they took a circuitous route Friday to that number. Northfield started the competition on the floor with a 35.400 — the third-lowest in the field.
That was followed up on the next rotation on the vault with a 37.625 — the highest score in the field. In those first two rotations, junior Adison Dack missed a landing on a tumble during her floor routine, dropping her score to an 8.850. She then soared on the vault to a 9.600 — the third-highest of the 40 gymnasts competing.
That type of turnaround was present up and down Northfield's lineup. After an uncharacteristic rotation on the uneven bars, that resulted in a 35.400, the Raiders were in danger of falling off the podium. Then, in its last rotation on the balance beam, Northfield blazed to a 37.025 with each of the five gymnasts scoring at least a 9.050.
"You just have to rely on your teammates to pick it back up on the next event and just forget about the routines you weren't super confident in and the scores you didn't love," senior Hannah Ringlien said.
Ringlien was one of three seniors competing Friday for Northfield, along with Ellie Stodden and Saundra Stodden.
Even throughout a beam routine that clinched a piece of hardware, there wasn't pervasive happiness circulating through that trio.
"The most bittersweet I've ever felt," Ellie Stodden said. "It was a very good meet to end on, but I'm said it's over."
"It was on beam I got the most emotional seeing everybody nailing their routines and enjoying it," Ringlien said. "Just knowing this was the last time I would really get to experience that, I was really enjoying it."
Those feelings were intensified by how topsy-turvy the last three years have been, they said.
With ample opportunities to quit, whether it be because of injuries, other sports or not wanting to commute to practice, the group stuck together with hopes of a day like Friday in mind.
Now that the day is no longer an inspiration to return to practice each day and the team each year, the reality hasn't quite set in.
"It's so special and I wouldn't have wanted to do it with anyone else," Ringlien said. "I'm just glad we all got to continue on, just because so many things can happen with injuries and different things happening in life, where you're like, 'Maybe I can't continue gymnastics.' I'm super glad that we've been together this long and finished it off like this."