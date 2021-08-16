The Dundas Dukes failed to consistently find a way past Hampton pitcher Adam Stockwell on Friday night in Cannon Falls and lost 5-2 in a Section 1B elimination game.
It's the first time since 2013 Dundas won't play in the state tournament, while Hampton went on to beat Elko 14-11 on Sunday to advance to state.
Charlie Ruud started Friday for the Dukes and lasted six innings while surrendering four runs. The right-hander cruised through the first three frames, but then allowed two runs in each of the fourth and sixth innings. Frank Vogel allowed a run in the seventh, before Garrett Miehoffer pitched a scoreless eighth inning.
Offensively, Dundas jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the top of the first. Drew Sathrum led off the game with a double and came around to score on Nate Van Roekel's sacrifice fly. That was all the offense the Dukes could muster until the top of the eighth, when Joey Winters launched a solo home run.
After Sathrum was stranded on second base in the top of the second, the Dukes failed to advance another runner into scoring position for the rest of the night.