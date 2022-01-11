Trey Schlaak regretted opening his mouth.
While standing at the free throw line preparing for a pair of potentially game-icing free throws Tuesday, Jan. 4 against Rochester Century, he noticed his left arm was bleeding. The Northfield senior center had just fought off three Panthers for an offensive rebound and all the clawing and grabbing from the opposition had broken his skin.
The result was, however, the referees trying to tell Schlaak he needed to sub out of the game to have his arm taped. Schlaak was pleading with the referees the process would only take a second, until Northfield coach Ryan Driscoll called timeout to allow Schlaak to stay in the game, hit both free throws and finish off an 81-72 double-overtime victory.
“The second they tried to take me out I regretted telling them,” Schlaak said. “I should’ve just wiped it off.”
Driscoll added, “He’s the toughest guy in the room and all he does is want to be about the team. When you have that, that’s what a captain is. He plays that hard, he plays that tough and he talks more than anybody else. He just wants Ws.”
Those team-first contributions don’t always show up in the scoring column of the box score, but it’s not hard to glean Schlaak’s impact for the Raiders by shifting to any other column.
In particular, the senior has emerged as one of the most effective shot blockers in the Big 9 Conference. In the win against Rochester Century, he swatted away five shots. He did the same in a Dec. 30 win against Eagan.
During Thursday’s 61-59 win against Austin, Schlaak finished with only one block, but he compensated for that with a pair of assists, six rebounds, a steal and plenty of altered shots.
“That’s what he brings to the defense,” Driscoll said. “He changes shots, he rebounds the ball, he deflects passes. He has the defense locked down.”
For Schlaak, the shot block is a process.
Typically, most of his blocks occur when an opposing guard drives into the lane to attempt a layup, only for Schlaak to leave his man, rotate over and gobble up any shot attempt. In those few seconds from when the opposing player starts his drive to when he attempts a shot, Schlaak processes whether or not he can leave his man or area of the zone defense, and times his block attempt so he’s not pump-faked into a foul.
The mental side of shot blocking hasn’t always been there, he said, but has developed over the past few years with the help of his older brother, Jackson, a 2019 Northfield High School graduate.
“My older brother definitely taught me a lot of that,” Trey said. “Timing is everything with blocking a shot. That’s something I’ve developed over the last few years, especially, and gotten better at not fouling.”
After the mental game of executing the block comes the emotional exuberance of enjoying the rejection.
Schlaak typically isn’t shy about letting everyone in the gym know he just sent a shot attempt flying in the other direction and his teammates aren’t coy about hyping him up after a block.
“It’s exhilarating to get that energy up on the bench,” Schlaak said. “The defensive stops is my bread and butter, so it’s so exciting and especially late in the game like that. It’s just fun.
“I love playing emotional basketball. It’s the best game in the world and I love playing it. It’s the most fun I have ever to be with my teammates and see them do good things. I get excited, and obviously watching myself do good things I get just as excited. It’s just so much fun.”