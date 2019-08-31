An RBI double from Patrick Wadzinski and an error from Miesville shortstop Deryk Marks allowed the Dundas Dukes to plate a pair of ninth-inning runs Friday evening in Dassel and register a come-from-behind 3-2 victory in the Class B state tournament.
The win puts Dundas only two wins away from its sixth state title, with a game against Blaine, which beat top-seeded Chanhassen on Friday, set for 4:30 p.m. Sunday in Delano. A win in that contest would advance the Dukes to the championship game at 1:30 p.m. Monday in Maple Lake, while a loss would mean Dundas would have to win again Sunday to reach Monday's championship.
Dundas is set up well to reach Monday regardless of Sunday's initial outcome, though, since it didn't use either of its top starting pitchers (Todd Mathison and John McCaustlin) Friday, or either of its top relief pitchers (Alec Holcomb and Charlie Ruud).
Instead, Matt Neuger started Friday and tossed four innings while allowing a pair of runs, before Derek Albers entered to fire five innings of scoreless relief while surrendering only one hit and no walks to pick up the win.
Friday was the first appearance of the state tournament for Neuger and Albers.
Miesville threw its ace Jake Dickmeyer, who pitched eight innings of one-run ball before Chris Olean entered in the ninth inning to allow the two ninth-inning runs, one of which was earned. Tyler Jones scored a pair of runs for the Dukes, while Mike Ludwig and Haydn Lanoue each recorded two hits.
Northfield girls soccer tops Waseca
The Raiders won their second game in as many days Friday afternoon with a 4-1 victory against Waseca.
Northfield (2-1) scored three times in the opening half, first with a 25-yard rocket off the foot of senior Erin Morris with an assist from junior Mya Wesling, second with a penalty kick from Morris and third with a tap-in from Wesling off an assist from Morgan Aug.
That allowed the Raiders to take a 3-1 advantage into halftime against the Bluejays. Aug then tallied a score in the second half by redirecting Ava Stanchina's cross into the back of the net.
Northfield racked up 23 shots compared to six for Waseca. The Raiders play again Thursday night at Red Wing.