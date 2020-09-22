When the Northfield football team trotted out to the practice field Monday afternoon, the vibe was noticeably different from when it departed the same patch of grass a few days earlier.
That's because a few hours prior to the start of practice, the Minnesota State High School League voted to reverse its August decision to postpone the football season until the spring. Now, the Raiders took the field for what was originally supposed to be one of only 12 permitted practices in lieu of a fall season with a renewed sense of purpose.
In a couple of weeks, Northfield will be playing in a game.
“Everything," Northfield football coach Bubba Sullivan said of what's changed. "We had been practicing and they gave us 12 practices this fall, but those all had a different intended purpose. We were recruiting kids and doing low-key stuff to teach some football fundamentals and putting some very basic stuff in and just letting the kids play some touch football. Just letting the kids have some fun with that. This changes that philosophy and really forces us to ramp up quickly."
Official practice for the season doesn't start until next week, but for the majority of teams around the state that started the optional fall practices Sept. 14 when they were allowed, this week has morphed into a revamped preseason.
Only instead of having two weeks of two-a-days in the late summer to install and implement schemes, and acclimate any new players, Minnesota high school football coaches are grappling with one practice a day over a shorter time period.
“It puts a different urgency on everything," Sullivan said. "I’m sure coaches around the state feel this way, but you’re looking at it going, ‘Holy smokes, we have a lot to do.’ Usually, with two-a-days you have those two weeks of just football and it’s all football all day and you’re focused on it. We didn’t have that since we started practicing once school was already in session. It’s a totally different gear.”
The result will likely mean that when teams kickoff for the first time on Oct. 9 or Oct. 10, the level of play around the state is going to look sloppier than in past years. The degree for each individual team can vary, however, according to Sullivan.
All programs still had their typical two weeks of practice in the middle of the summer, but the level of seriousness typically varies from program to program.
"I think some teams tend to use the summer stuff as ‘We’re really getting ready to play the game,’" Sullivan said. "Other teams use it as more of a football experience as far as making sure you keep the kids interested and try to make it more fun.”
That word — experience — will also be vital. Teams that don't have to spend as much time drilling fundamentals and basic concepts can instead devote that valuable time to sharpening routes and fine-tuning more advanced schemes.
"Teams that have veteran players that played a lot are going to look a whole lot different than a team that doesn’t have a ton of returning starters,” Sullivan said.
Of course, there will also be less time for players to acclimate to the season before it reaches its final weeks. As opposed to a typical eight-game regular-season slate, the MSHSL voted to install a six-week regular season with only two weeks tacked on at the end for some form of postseason, due to the late start and the suddenly approaching snow and cold temperatures.
Still, any type of season — with any number of games — is a welcome surprise this fall.
“I thought if we could get five or six games in, that would be great," Sullivan said. "The alternative last spring when sports got canceled was we weren’t going to have football. Any partial season was going to be a win or a good thing, because the alternative of course is nothing.”