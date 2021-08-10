Despite grabbing an early lead Tuesday night in Miesville, the Dundas Dukes were unable to hold onto that advantage and advance to state against the top-seeded Miesville Mudhens.
Miesville won 8-5 to claim Game 3 of the best-of-3 series after Dundas initially jumped in front 3-0 in the top of the second, when Jon Bishop doubled in Drew Sathrum and Joey Winters, and Haydn Lanoue doubled home Bishop.
After cutting the deficit to 3-2 after four frames, the Mudhens piled up four runs in the fifth to snag a 6-3 lead. The Dukes got as close to 7-5 after scoring a pair of runs in the top of the eighth, but they were never able to erase that deficit.
Now, Dundas needs to win a pair of elimination game Friday and Sunday in order to advance to the Class B state tournament.
The first test comes Friday night against the Hampton Cardinals, which has between the Dukes in both meetings between the teams this season. The location of that game is still undecided, since Hampton's home field doesn't have lights.
The winner of that game advances to play Sunday afternoon at second-seeded Elko, which was upset Tuesday night by fifth-seeded New Market in Game 3 of its best-of-3 series. Dundas and Elko have split its two game against each other this season.