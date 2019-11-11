In her first year of collegiate basketball, Grace Touchette operated as one of the first options off the bench for Hillsdale, a Division II college in Michigan.
Based on the early returns of her sophomore season, it appears Touchette, a 2018 Northfield High School graduate, is set to feature as part of the starting lineup for the Chargers. In a pair of home games last weekend, first in a 53-50 loss Friday against Saginaw Valley and then Sunday in an 80-71 win against Northwood, Touchette started and played 36 minutes apiece.
In the first game, Touchette managed only four points while making two of her six shots from the floor, but in Sunday's win Touchette racked up 14 points as part of a perimeter-oriented attack in which Hillsdale's three starting guards combined for 45 points.
Touchette's 72 minutes played through two games is the highest total for the Chargers. Last year, Touchette averaged 19 minutes a contest while scoring 7.4 points a game.
Hillsdale is next in action Thursday at Ferris State before traveling Saturday to take on Lake Superior State.
Elsewhere on the court, North Greenville freshman Mason Zick, a 2019 NHS grad, has registered a quick start to his college basketball career.
In a season-opening 77-70 loss Friday against the University of North Georgia in the Peach Belt/Conference Carolinas Challenge, Zick played 15 minutes off the bench, scored six points and made two of his six shots while also sinking two of his four attempts from the free throw line.
Then, in Saturday's 72-63 defeat against Georgia College, Zick cracked the starting lineup and scored 10 points while making three of his six shot attempts from the floor four of his six free throws. Zick also hauled in five rebounds, swatted away a pair of shots and swiped a couple steals.
Zick and the Crusaders will play their first home games this week, first Wednesday against Anderson University, then Thursday against Pensacola Christian College and lastly Saturday against Mars Hill University.
While Touchette and Zick are just starting their season, 2018 NHS graduate Hailey Mackenthun is wrapping hers up.
Mackenthun and the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater volleyball team earned a berth into the Division III NCAA volleyball championships Monday, and will start postseason play Thursday against Otterbein in Chicago.
The Warhawks finished the regular season 22-9 and advanced to the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference finals Saturday night, when they fell in five sets to the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point.
In the finals, Mackenthun played all five sets and registered 31 digs, while the sophomore accumulated seven digs in a 25-15, 25-21, 25-16 sweep of the University of Wisconsin-River Falls in the semifinals.
For the season, Mackenthun is second on the Warhawks in digs with a total of 296, while her 36 aces also rank second on the team.