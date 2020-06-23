By recent standards, last year was a step back for the Northfield Knights.
After back-to-back years of playing on Labor Day weekend — reserved for the top four Class B teams in the state — Northfield bowed out in the second weekend of the 2019 state tournament with a pair of losses — a 2-0 defeat to eventual state champion Chanhassen and a 5-0 setback against Moorhead.
Those two games of uncharacteristically quiet bats, however, doesn't lessen the excitement for the Knights entering this season.
Northfield manager Troy Deden says he hasn't heard on any players skipping this season, which will start Wednesday with a non-league and non-section game at Sechler Park against Stewartville-Racine, due to health concerns surrounding COVID-19.
“It’ll be great to be out there, just because for a lot of us in the summer this is normal," Deden said. "With everything going on, to have something that’s supposed to be happening, happen, it’s exciting.”
That talented returning core will also be bolstered by an influx of new talent for this season.
Hunter Barber, a St. Olaf pitcher who just finished his junior year, will join the Knights.
So will Minnesota State, Mankato pitcher Jack Rasmussen, in addition to Gavin Lund — who as a senior helped pitch Farmington High School to a conference title and is now playing at Concordia-St. Paul — and Zach Walton, a slugger who graduated from Farmington High School this spring and will play baseball at Wartburg next year.
The number of new arms will be key for Northfield, which will likely need more than normal in a shortened season that will start without its typical aces at their normal points in their throwing progressions for July.
Last year, Jake Mathison was the team's workhorse and fired 95 innings with a 2.65 ERA. Lefty Eli Patrikus was the second most-used arm with 55 1/3 innings, while Quinn Ahern emerged later in the year to pitch well in the Section 1B playoffs and state tournament.
Other returners on the mound include Cameron Gray, Jonah Smithson and Dave Picha, while Deden said he expects Luke Johnson to receive a greater number of innings this year.
Last summer, the 2019 Northfield High School graduate who just finished his freshman season at Augsburg (where Deden coaches), threw six total innings.
“He didn’t pitch a ton for us last year, but I think he’ll pitch a lot more for us this year," Deden said. "He’s pretty good.”
That stable of arms will look to support an offensive attack that piled up 260 runs in 36 games last season.