Northfield senior Anna Scheglowski is one of 11 seniors on this year's girls swimming and diving team that's aiming to continue to rack up postseason hardware. (File Photo/southernminn.com)

Rinse and repeat.

As the Northfield girls swimming and diving team dives into another season, the Gators once again look poised to challenge for Big 9 Conference and Section 1AA titles in a continuation of an increasingly impressive pedigree that's been established.

Even if it's hard for Northfield coach Chris Morgan to fully prognosticate how his team stacks up with other in the area due to the lack of competitions since last year, he still thinks the 2021 version of the Gators has a chance to be special.

"Just gathering data, it’s hit and miss so I can’t say anything with confidence, but I believe based on what we have that we’re for sure going to be relevant in the conference and sections, but I think we can be champions again,” Morgan said.

That belief starts with a strong and deep senior class featuring Emma Baragary, Liv Fossum, Zoe Frank, Mara Halls, Cassie Meyer, Amelia Monroe, Siri Narveson, Jeanette Pelletier, Anna Scheglowski, Paige Steenblock and Ariana Vermilyea.

paige steenblock

Northfield senior Paige Steenblock has been a major piece on previous versions of the Gators, and is back this year to try and help the team continue its run of success. (File Photo/southernminn.com)

Morgan said this year's group reminds him of the 2019 senior class that claimed Big 9 and Section 1AA titles.

“We’re kind of at that point again," Morgan said. "We don’t quite have 14 seniors, we have 11, but those 11 are more than competent. We have a really strong couple of classes below them, and then we have a whole swath of new kids on the team as well. Having 56 on the roster is a big roster for any sport, so it’s nice to see we have that good, solid top end and we’re going to have great depth for a strong future.”

The sheer size of the roster and the wave of newcomers is a credit to the team itself, Morgan said.

The Gators have developed a reputation of a welcoming team, regardless of prior experience, and that's more than evident by the roster sizes that consistently burst the seams of the Northfield Middle School pool.

"I would say this group of kids over the years I’ve been part of this team have been genuinely positive with each other on a day-to-day basis," Morgan said. "It’s a lot of intentional kindness that happens between the girls every day in practice that makes this team particularly special and very welcoming. I think that’s one of the best traditions we have that predates my by a long shot.”

ananda myint

Northfield junior Ananda Myint registered a pair of top-10 finishes at last year's Section 1AA championships. (File Photo/southernminn.com)

That's not to say the competitive fire is lacking in the pool. Based on how many athletes dedicated themselves year round to arrive to the first day of practice in racing shape, Morgan said it's clear how much the tangible successes mean to this group.

It's just possible for both sides to be true.

“They’re definitely working hard and they’re definitely competitive and they like being good and are working towards it, but they never forget about the fact that everybody matters and that each of us are better because of all of us,” Morgan said.

Emma Baragary, senior

Liv Fossum, senior

Zoe Frank, senior

Mara Halls, senior

Cassie Meyer, senior

Amelia Monroe, senior

Siri Narveson, senior

Jeanette Pelletier, senior

Anna Scheglowski, senior

Paige Steenblock, senior

Ariana Vermilyea, senior

Rylee Blandin, junior

Ella Hegland, junior

Svea Morrell, junior

Madeline Moser, junior

Ananda Myint, junior

Molly Roethler, junior

Maren Coudret, sophomore

Quinlyn Edwards, sophomore

Leah Enedy, sophomore

Charlotte Flory, sophomore

Josie Hauck, sophomore

Inga Johnson, sophomore

Alivia Kortuem, sophomore

Aya Myint, sophomore

Lindsay Sundby, sophomore

Ellie Capatina, freshman

Cecelia Elliott, freshman

Maria Hegland, freshman

Nora Kortuem, freshman

Ella Krupicka, freshman

Claire Liebl, freshman

Edith McLaughlin, freshman

Mia Slagel, freshman

Keandra Trotman, freshman

Evelyn Bauer, 8th grade

Isabella Bisel, 8th grade

Lyda Carlson, 8th grade

Julia Feldhake, 8th grade

Ella Holleran, 8th grade

Ella Porter, 8th grade

Sonja Smith, 8th grade

Sydney Swedin, 8th grade

Natalie Barsness, 7th grade

Mae Bowers, 7th grade

Madelyn Hall, 7th grade

Hollis Holden, 7th grade

Greta Kortuem, 7th grade

Kasie Larsen, 7th grade

Adelne Lloyd, 7th grade

Brooklyn Lyon, 7th grade

Elizabeth McCormick, 7th grade

Summer Moeller, 7th grade

Makenna Mollenhauer, 7th grade

Eleanor Otting, 7th grade

Camryn Schuster, 7th grade

