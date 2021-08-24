Rinse and repeat.
As the Northfield girls swimming and diving team dives into another season, the Gators once again look poised to challenge for Big 9 Conference and Section 1AA titles in a continuation of an increasingly impressive pedigree that's been established.
Even if it's hard for Northfield coach Chris Morgan to fully prognosticate how his team stacks up with other in the area due to the lack of competitions since last year, he still thinks the 2021 version of the Gators has a chance to be special.
"Just gathering data, it’s hit and miss so I can’t say anything with confidence, but I believe based on what we have that we’re for sure going to be relevant in the conference and sections, but I think we can be champions again,” Morgan said.
That belief starts with a strong and deep senior class featuring Emma Baragary, Liv Fossum, Zoe Frank, Mara Halls, Cassie Meyer, Amelia Monroe, Siri Narveson, Jeanette Pelletier, Anna Scheglowski, Paige Steenblock and Ariana Vermilyea.
Morgan said this year's group reminds him of the 2019 senior class that claimed Big 9 and Section 1AA titles.
“We’re kind of at that point again," Morgan said. "We don’t quite have 14 seniors, we have 11, but those 11 are more than competent. We have a really strong couple of classes below them, and then we have a whole swath of new kids on the team as well. Having 56 on the roster is a big roster for any sport, so it’s nice to see we have that good, solid top end and we’re going to have great depth for a strong future.”
The sheer size of the roster and the wave of newcomers is a credit to the team itself, Morgan said.
The Gators have developed a reputation of a welcoming team, regardless of prior experience, and that's more than evident by the roster sizes that consistently burst the seams of the Northfield Middle School pool.
"I would say this group of kids over the years I’ve been part of this team have been genuinely positive with each other on a day-to-day basis," Morgan said. "It’s a lot of intentional kindness that happens between the girls every day in practice that makes this team particularly special and very welcoming. I think that’s one of the best traditions we have that predates my by a long shot.”
That's not to say the competitive fire is lacking in the pool. Based on how many athletes dedicated themselves year round to arrive to the first day of practice in racing shape, Morgan said it's clear how much the tangible successes mean to this group.
It's just possible for both sides to be true.
“They’re definitely working hard and they’re definitely competitive and they like being good and are working towards it, but they never forget about the fact that everybody matters and that each of us are better because of all of us,” Morgan said.
ROSTER
Emma Baragary, senior
Liv Fossum, senior
Zoe Frank, senior
Mara Halls, senior
Cassie Meyer, senior
Amelia Monroe, senior
Siri Narveson, senior
Jeanette Pelletier, senior
Anna Scheglowski, senior
Paige Steenblock, senior
Ariana Vermilyea, senior
Rylee Blandin, junior
Ella Hegland, junior
Svea Morrell, junior
Madeline Moser, junior
Ananda Myint, junior
Molly Roethler, junior
Maren Coudret, sophomore
Quinlyn Edwards, sophomore
Leah Enedy, sophomore
Charlotte Flory, sophomore
Josie Hauck, sophomore
Inga Johnson, sophomore
Alivia Kortuem, sophomore
Aya Myint, sophomore
Lindsay Sundby, sophomore
Ellie Capatina, freshman
Cecelia Elliott, freshman
Maria Hegland, freshman
Nora Kortuem, freshman
Ella Krupicka, freshman
Claire Liebl, freshman
Edith McLaughlin, freshman
Mia Slagel, freshman
Keandra Trotman, freshman
Evelyn Bauer, 8th grade
Isabella Bisel, 8th grade
Lyda Carlson, 8th grade
Julia Feldhake, 8th grade
Ella Holleran, 8th grade
Ella Porter, 8th grade
Sonja Smith, 8th grade
Sydney Swedin, 8th grade
Natalie Barsness, 7th grade
Mae Bowers, 7th grade
Madelyn Hall, 7th grade
Hollis Holden, 7th grade
Greta Kortuem, 7th grade
Kasie Larsen, 7th grade
Adelne Lloyd, 7th grade
Brooklyn Lyon, 7th grade
Elizabeth McCormick, 7th grade
Summer Moeller, 7th grade
Makenna Mollenhauer, 7th grade
Eleanor Otting, 7th grade
Camryn Schuster, 7th grade