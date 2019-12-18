Game: Albert Lea (4-1, 4-1 Big 9 Conference) at Northfield (2-4, 2-3), 7:30 p.m., Northfield High School.
Recent results: Northfield has lost three straight entering Tuesday's clash with Mankato East, while Albert Lea has won four in a row against Faribault, Owatonna, Winona and Rochester Century before Tuesday's date with Mankato West.
Last year: The Raiders swept the Tigers with a 70-34 victory and a 56-36 triumph.
1. By record alone, Albert Lea is experiencing its most success in recent memory. Last year, the Tigers started the year 1-5 and the year before they lost their first nine games of the season. So, while the strength of this year's opening schedule hasn't been the strongest, those types of teams were previously the ones circling Albert Lea on the schedule for an opportunity at a stress-free win. At the very least, that's no longer the case. Of the four wins for the Tigers, the Raiders have finished 2-1 against the same competition, with the one difference being Albert Lea beating Rochester Century 66-60, while Northfield lost the same matchup 51-47.
2. Perhaps the biggest difference this year for the Tigers has been the ability to score the basketball. In the one loss against Austin, the Tigers scored only 34 points, while they're averaging 64 points a game in the four wins. Helping that offensive resurgence has been senior Sam Skarstad, who had 18 points in a win against Winona, and sophomore Taya Jeffrey, who had 17 points in the win against Winona. In the team's first win of the season against Faribault, Jeffrey led all scorers with 26 points, while Skarstad pitched in 21 points.
3. Defensively, Northfield has been stout to start the year by surrendering an average of 60.5 points a game to start the season. That number is slightly bloated by the 80 points scored by Rochester John Marshall, though, and in the other five remaining games the Raiders are allowing 58.2 points a game. In those contests, opponents are shooting only 34% from the field and just 20.5% from behind the arc, while also turning the ball over on 21.4 percent of their possessions. Northfield has conversely scored 15.8 points a game off of those turnovers in addition to averaging 9.8 steals a game. Leading the way for the Raiders in that aspect have been junior guard Megan Fabeck with 2.5 steals a game and junior forward Emma Rasmussen with 2.0 steals a game.