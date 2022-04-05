The Minnesota State men’s hockey team and Northfield native Andy Carroll are two games away from history.
Riding a program-record 17-game win streak, the Mavericks enter this week’s Frozen Four in Boston with an opportunity to win the program’s first Division I national title. That journey starts at 7:30 p.m. Thursday against the University of Minneosta, with the game slated to be broadcast on ESPNU.
Carroll, a senior defenseman, has started in 41 of the 42 games this season for Minnesota State while racking up a plus/minus rating of +30. The redshirt senior has also scored three goals, dished out 13 assists and blocked 31 shots.
In Thursday’s other semifinal, Michigan plays Denver at 5 p.m. Thursday on ESPNU. The championship game is slated for 7 p.m. Saturday on ESPN2.
Noel crushing the ball for Mustangs
Over in Marshall, Northfield High School graduate Jillian Noel has developed into one of the most fearsome sluggers in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference for Southwest Minnesota State.
The infielder most recently powered the Mustangs to a 14-6 victory against Upper Iowa by finishing 3-for-3 at the plate with a walk, four runs scored, four runs batted in and a home run. That standout performance bumped her batting average this season up to .368, while she’s whacked four home runs, drive in 17 runs, scored 15, walked seven times and struck out on only six occasions.
As a team, SMSU is out to an 11-18 start and is 3-3 within the NSIC. The Mustangs next play a doubleheader Wednesday at Minnesota State before hosting Northern State on Saturday for a doubleheader in Marshall.
Koep heating up for Bison
Redshirt senior Hunter Koep launched his fourth home run of the season last weekend, while the North Dakota State baseball team won two out of three games at Wester Illinois. In a 6-4 win Saturday, Koep’s solo home run in the sixth inning sparked five straight Bison runs to help turn a 4-1 deficit into a 6-4 victory.
This season, Koep has appeared in 13 games with nine starts and accrued .229 batting average. That relatively low batting mark is buoyed by his plate discipline, as the slugger has racked up an on-base percentage of .386, plus a slugging percentage of .571. Those last two are career highs so far.
He’s also smacked the four home runs, driven in eight runs, scored seven runs and even stole the first base of his collegiate career. Previously a two-way player, Koep is solely hitting this spring, and it appears the narrowed focus is leading to his best offensive performance thus far in college.
As a team, North Dakota State is 17-9 this season at 5-1 in the Summit League. The Bison were scheduled to play at the University of Minnesota on Tuesday afternoon, and are next slated to take the field this Friday, Saturday and Sunday against St. Thomas in Fargo.