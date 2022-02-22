The Northfield wrestling team has lived on both sides of the equation.
It's entered the Section 1AAA final as the underdog that used a series of key victories to upset the top seed, and the Raiders have entered as the favorite only to watch another team hoist the section championship trophy at the end of the match.
So while top-seeded Northfield was favored to win Saturday's Section 1AAA championship at the Rochester Mayo Civic Center against third-seeded Faribault, the Raiders were plenty happy to claim their third Section 1AAA title in the last four years with a 48-21 victory in which they never trailed.
“I know we were the favorite and everything, but it doesn’t matter. I still don’t sleep the night before these things," Northfield coach Geoff Staab said. "It’s nerve racking because you never know and anything can happen in wrestling, especially when it comes down to a section final. I’ve seen crazier things happen, so we just wanted to keep the guys on course all week.”
Northfield jumped out to a 10-0 lead thanks to a win by fall in the 106-pound weight class from Jackson Barron and a major decision by Keith Harner at 113. From that point, the Raiders and Falcons traded blows, with perhaps the biggest in the lower and middle weights coming in the 132-pound weight class.
Faribault's Elliot Viland entered the day with a pair of wins this season against Jackson Barron, but Saturday it was Barron that won by an 8-0 major decision to keep Northfield in front.
“Just winning those toss up matches and getting bonus points means everything," said senior Jake Messner, who won by fall at 145. "We only beat them by 15 (last time), but we got bonus points this time down low in our lineup to beat them by more than 20.”
After the 152-pound weight class, Northfield held a slim 20-15 lead. That's when the strength of the Raiders took over, as they closed the match on a 28-6 run thanks to wins by fall from Ryan Kuyper (170), Darrin Kuyper (182) and Nick Mikula (195), plus a forfeit to Mason Pagel (220) and a major decision from Owen Murphy (160).
“It’s pretty similar to the way we wrestled them earlier," Darrin Kuyper said. "We knew our upper weights would have to come in clutch and that’s what we did.
“Our upper weights are mostly seniors and older kids besides my brother. We like to wrestle hard.”
That delivered a well-earned celebration for Northfield, which looked like the top team in Section 1AAA all season.
And unlike last year, in which the section final victory was immediately followed by a state quarterfinal loss to Shakopee, the Raiders were able to properly celebrate Saturday afternoon and prepare for a trip to the Class AAA state team tournament, scheduled for Thursday, March 3 at the Xcel Energy Center.
“It’s a lot better feeling than only getting to celebrate for 15 minutes and then have to wrestle the No. 1 seed," Darrin Kuyper said. "This time we’ll actually get to go.”
Geoff Staab added: "I’m proud of the guys. We worked hard all year and we wanted to get to the Xcel. We felt like we kind of got robbed of that last year with COVID. That was their goal all year was to get there as a team.”
Northfield 48, Faribault 21
106 – Caden Staab (Northfield) over Chase Vargo (Faribault) Fall 1:40
113 – Keith Harner (Northfield) over Lucas Nelson (Faribault) Maj 12-1
120 – JT Hausen (Faribault) over Logan Williams (Northfield) TF 20-4
126 – Bo Bokman (Faribault) over Beau Murphy (Northfield) Dec 3-1
132 – Jackson Barron (Northfield) over Elliott Viland (Faribault) Maj 8-0
138 – Hunter Conrad (Faribault) over Brody Gorr (Northfield) Dec 9-4
145 – Jake Messner (Northfield) over Isaac Yetzer (Faribault) Fall 3:54
152 – Aiden Tobin (Faribault) over Jayce Barron (Northfield) Maj 13-5
160 – Owen Murphy (Northfield) over Cooper Leichtnam (Faribault) Maj 15-5
170 – Ryan Kuyper (Northfield) over Isreal Lira (Faribault) Fall 0:23
182 – Darrin Kuyper (Northfield) over Owen Schultz (Faribault) Fall 0:10
195 – Nickolas Mikula (Northfield) over Gabriel Shatskikh (Faribault) Fall 0:53
220 – Mason Pagel (Northfield) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
285 – Matt Nelson (Faribault) over Joseph Schulz (Northfield) Fall 1:23