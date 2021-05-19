Cole Stanchina allowed only two hits to the Wingers (6-9) and struck out six batters in six innings to earn the win Tuesday afternoon in Northfield. Nolan Stepka did not allow a hit or a walk in a scoreless seventh inning for the Raiders (11-4).
Stanchina also picked up a pair, and Coledon Rataj led the way with three hits and a pair of RBIs.
Northfield scored twice in the bottom of the first, added one run in each of the third and fourth innings, and fully pulled away with five runs in the sixth.
Northfield next travels to Austin (2-9) on Thursday before hosting Owatonna (10-4) on Friday afternoon.