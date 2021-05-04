The Northfield girls golf team maintained its perfect record in the Big 9 Conference on Monday afternoon in Austin, where the Raiders posted a 366 to easily outpace second-place Austin's 468. Mankato East also competed, but did not register a team score.

Junior Anna Nesseth shot an 85 to lead the way, while freshman Emerson Garlie provided an 86, junior Evelyn Jordan notched a 92 and seventh grader Annika Johnson rounded out the scoring with a 103.

This comes less than a week after Northfield claimed the midseason Big 9 Conference championship Thursday. The Raiders shot a 385 to narrowly top Red Wing's 390 and secure the 11 points toward the end of season standings.

Nesseth won medalist honors with her score of 85 to top a group of six golfers at the top of the leaderboard that all shot at least a 90. That included Garile, who finished fourth individually with an 89.

Northfield next hosts the Northfield Invite on Thursday at Willingers Golf Club.

