Despite a trio of solid pitching performances, the Northfield VFW baseball team was unable to advance past the district playoffs and into the state tournament. Austin and Owatonna claimed District 1’s two spots in the state tournament.
Northfield won its first game Saturday at Sechler Park with a 1-0 victory against the Rochester Spartans. Ryan Bell cruised to a complete-game shutout while allowing only four hits and striking out a pair. Northfield scored the only run of the game in the bottom of the third when Ethan Lanthier’s single scored Tate Journell.
In the second game Saturday, Northfield fell 2-1 against Austin with a chance to clinch a spot in the state tournament. Northfield took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the second when Cole Stanchina darted home from third base on a groundout, but Austin pushed across a pair of unearned runs in the top of the fifth to take the lead for good.
Oliver Blundred started for Northfield and allowed only the two unearned runs in a complete game while striking out five, allowing five hits and walking one batter.
In the final game Sunday, Northfield then fell 5-1 against Owatonna, which did all of its scoring in the top of the fifth inning. Northfield scored its run in the bottom of the sixth. Lanthier started for Northfield and pitched the third complete game of the weekend, but gave up five runs and seven hits.