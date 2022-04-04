anthony amys roe

Northfield senior Anthony Amys-Roe gathered plenty of varsity singles experience last season. This year, he's slated to spend most of his time on the No. 1 singles court. (File Photo/southernminn.com)

COACHES

Head coach: Marty Johnson, 5th year.

Assistant coaches: Mark Welinski (4th year) and Larson Ringlien (1st year).

ROSTER

Liam Ailabouni, freshman

Anthony Amys Roe, senior, played No. 3 singles last year

Leo Beckman, sophomore

Urban Beckman, sophomore

Benjamin Berglund, freshman

Noah Berini, freshman

Gabriel Fisher Navarro, sophomore

William Flannery, freshman

Joseph Grant, sophomore, played No. 3 doubles last year

Felix Hanifl, sophomore, played No. 2 doubles last year

Jackson Hessian, sophomore, played No. 2 doubles last year

Errol Lenzen, sophomore, played some at No. 3 doubles last year

Quinn Lovick, sophomore

Cameron Melnychuk, freshman

Reuben Menk, sophomore

Evan Musicant, freshman

Charles Rice, sophomore

Tate Sand, senior, played No. 1 doubles last year

Hal Shuffelton, sophomore

Blake Simon, sophomore, played No. 3 doubles last year

Croix Sjogren, freshman

Parker Sneary, sophomore

Owen Vander Martin, sophomore

Owen Wheeler, senior, played No. 4 singles last year

*All the sophomores played JV last year. All freshmen are new to the team.

KEEP YOUR EYE ON

Everyone on our team will be new to their position in some way or another, either because it's a new, higher up position or because they have a different partner because of graduation. This will definitely be a rebuilding year because of these facts.

2021 RECAP

We ended up in fourth place in the Big 9. We lost Ryan Will to graduation. He is playing on the St. John's University tennis team. We also lost Pascal Cogan and Grant Bouvin to graduation. We also lost Oden Hoff this year who is involved in many other activities this spring.

2022 OUTLOOK

We'll work on learning new skills since we have so many new players to the team who haven't competed at the varsity level. We'll look forward to having fun and doing the very best we can, while enjoying all the competition.

COMPETITION

We will be sorting that out as the season progresses. At this time we will have to work hard to develop our skills and enjoy all of the competition. Our goals will be to learn the sport, enjoy our selves, develop new skills and be a good human being on and off the court. We have a great group of wonderful people, hard workers and good students.

