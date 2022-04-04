Assistant coaches: Mark Welinski (4th year) and Larson Ringlien (1st year).
ROSTER
Liam Ailabouni, freshman
Anthony Amys Roe, senior, played No. 3 singles last year
Leo Beckman, sophomore
Urban Beckman, sophomore
Benjamin Berglund, freshman
Noah Berini, freshman
Gabriel Fisher Navarro, sophomore
William Flannery, freshman
Joseph Grant, sophomore, played No. 3 doubles last year
Felix Hanifl, sophomore, played No. 2 doubles last year
Jackson Hessian, sophomore, played No. 2 doubles last year
Errol Lenzen, sophomore, played some at No. 3 doubles last year
Quinn Lovick, sophomore
Cameron Melnychuk, freshman
Reuben Menk, sophomore
Evan Musicant, freshman
Charles Rice, sophomore
Tate Sand, senior, played No. 1 doubles last year
Hal Shuffelton, sophomore
Blake Simon, sophomore, played No. 3 doubles last year
Croix Sjogren, freshman
Parker Sneary, sophomore
Owen Vander Martin, sophomore
Owen Wheeler, senior, played No. 4 singles last year
*All the sophomores played JV last year. All freshmen are new to the team.
KEEP YOUR EYE ON
Everyone on our team will be new to their position in some way or another, either because it's a new, higher up position or because they have a different partner because of graduation. This will definitely be a rebuilding year because of these facts.
2021 RECAP
We ended up in fourth place in the Big 9. We lost Ryan Will to graduation. He is playing on the St. John's University tennis team. We also lost Pascal Cogan and Grant Bouvin to graduation. We also lost Oden Hoff this year who is involved in many other activities this spring.
2022 OUTLOOK
We'll work on learning new skills since we have so many new players to the team who haven't competed at the varsity level. We'll look forward to having fun and doing the very best we can, while enjoying all the competition.
COMPETITION
We will be sorting that out as the season progresses. At this time we will have to work hard to develop our skills and enjoy all of the competition. Our goals will be to learn the sport, enjoy our selves, develop new skills and be a good human being on and off the court. We have a great group of wonderful people, hard workers and good students.