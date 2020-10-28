“Hope springs eternal in the human heart.” At 7 p.m. this Friday at Memorial Stadium, that hope and all hands on deck for the confrontation with Rochester John Marshall will be the mindset for our Raiders. Both teams are 0-3 with JM losing last Friday to Rochester Mayo 26-12 and the Raiders falling to unbeaten Mankato West, 49-9.
INSIDE THE NUMBERS: Total offense: Raiders 248, West 318 yards; Number of plays: 41 to 47, in favor of the Scarlets; Passing yards: 200 for Northfield and 161 for West; First downs: Eight for Northfield and 17 for West; 8-11-162: Passing stats for Cole Stanchina, pretty solid; 4-132: Receiving yards for Ethan Lanthier, his second 100-yard game, plus another great reception. Leading tacklers: Blake Mellgren, Stanchina, Gabe Sawyer and Nick Lopez.
PLAYERS OF THE GAME: Stanchina and Lanthier; Scout squad: Cole Rataj; Special teams: Dylan Dietz and Nolan Nagy; Mr. Hustle: Mellgren; Heads up block or tackle: Lopez; JV players: Dom DiMaggio and Jacob Messner.
HELP ON THE WAY: Kip Schetnan and Ryne Johnson will be back after missing last week’s game.
SEC: Mankato West, Owatonna, Rochester Mayo, Mankato East, Winona, Kasson-Mantorville and Byron were last week’s winners. Owatonna and Mankato West are ranked in the top 10 in Class 5A, while Byron leads the SEC Blue Division and is in the top 10 in Class 4A.
JOHN MARSHALL: JM is led by lineman Ben Laack, quarterback Cole Peterson, running back/linebacker Parker Navitsky and wide receiver/linebacker Jack Ward.
FRIDAY NIGHT: 7 p.m. at Memorial Field — Go Raiders.