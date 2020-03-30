With ever increasing challenges facing all of us, the county, and the World, I for one am looking forward to spending as much time as possible in the woods this spring chasing the wild turkey.
We have all been educated on the new phrase called social distancing. I plan to heed the advice and spend as much time calling for turkeys with my three grandsons and granddaughter in the woods, far away from others. With schools closed, now will be the perfect time to get out and spend some quality time with the family, bonding and enjoying Mother Nature and all her glory. I also plan to make these adventures as educational as possible. Duck identification, observing the habits of the wild deer herd, even looking for morel mushrooms, along with trying to bag a turkey, will be an educational experience only offered in the outdoor wood’s classroom.
There are some new rules and great incentives for young hunters that the DNR has implemented which hopefully will attract new first-time hunters and young hunters into the woods this upcoming spring. First is the elimination of the lottery for those who wanted to hunt during the first three hunting periods. Only those hunters who wanted to hunt the first three seasons in Carlos Avery, Mille Lacs or Whitewater WMA had to enter a lottery for those three designated Wildlife Management Areas. The other big rule change, which is a big step in my opinion, is that hunters may hunt state wide during their chosen turkey hunting time frame. This is going to allow hunters to have the ability to hunt different locations statewide if their initial location does not prove to be a good one.
As for youth, there are some extremely wonderful opportunities which will make getting a youngster out into the woods easier than ever. First of all, for youth ages 12 and under, you may receive a free license. For those youth who are a bit older, ages 13 to17 years old can receive a reduced fee license. What is even better is that all youth 17 years and younger can legally hunt all season long during the entire Minnesota turkey season which runs from April 15th through May 31ST 2020.
Another allowance which will make shooting at a wild turkey more enjoyable to the youth is the ability to use a 410-gauge shotgun. I had reservations about the ability of this smaller gauge shotgun to cleanly kill a turkey, but the manufactures have really stepped up their game and have developed some truly hard hitting 410- gauge loads that can get the job done very efficiently.
Federal Premium Ammunition based in Anoka, Minnesota, is offering a 410-gauge load called the Federal Premium Heavyweight TSS (Tungsten Super Shot) Turkey load. The shot in this shell is 56% heavier in density than the traditional lead load. The shell is a 3-inch 13/16 once shot weight which travels at 1100 feet per second. This 410-gauge load is getting great reviews from hunters who have used it to harvest a turkey. That all being said, no shell guarantees a bird on the ground. Proper and ethical shot placement should always be considered before you pull the trigger.
Spring is quickly approaching and before you know it, the turkeys will be gobbling. Take some time this spring to take a youth out into the woods and enjoy what Mother Nature has to offer while sitting in a turkey blind.