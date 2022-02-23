Listed below is a team-by-team breakdown of all eight teams in the Class AA state girls hockey tournament.
Quarterfinal games are scheduled for Thursday at the Xcel Energy Center, with semifinals and the first-round of the consolation bracket set for Friday and the first, third and fifth-place games slotted for Saturday.
No. 1 Andover (27-0)
QRF rank: No. 1
Last 10 games: 10-0
Record against Class AA state tournament teams: 5-0
Record against Class AA and Class A state tournament teams: 7-0
Goals for: 147
Goals against: 25
How they got here: Andover breezed through the Section 7AA tournaments, with wins of 16-0, 6-1 and 6-0.
Best win: A 4-0 drubbing of second-seeded Edina at Hockey Day Minnesota on Jan. 22. For wins not played outside in the elements, 4-3 win against third-seeded Minnetonka in the Edina Tournament championship stands out the most.
Worst loss: The Huskies have not lost this season.
Key players: Ella Borger (28 goals, 40 assists), Madison Brown (23 goals, 33 assists), Isabel Goettl (25 goals, 26 assists), Courtney Stagman (24-0, .948 save percentage, 1.00 goals against average).
No. 2 Edina (25-2)
QRF rank: No. 2
Last 10 games: 9-1
Record against Class AA state tournament teams: 3-2
Record against Class AA and Class A state tournament teams: 4-2
Goals for: 122
Goals against: 22
How they got here: A 6-1 win against Blake in the Section 6AA semifinals before an impressive 4-1 victory in the final against Class AA No. 6 Benilde-St. Margaret’s.
Best win: A 3-2 overtime victory against Class AA No. 3 Holy Family on Jan. 29.
Worst loss: Either the 4-0 loss against top-seeded Andover, or a 3-2 overtime loss against third-seeded Minnetonka at the Edina Tournament. The Hornets later beat Minnetonka 2-1 on Jan. 15 and 4-1 on Jan. 27.
Key players: Vivian Jungels (16 goals, 30 assists), Hannah Halverson (20 goals, 18 assists), Berit Londborg (13 goals, 23 assists), Uma Corniea (21-2, .960 save percentage, 0.82 goals against average).
No. 3 Minnetonka (22-6)
QRF rank: No. 4
Last 10 games: 8-2
Record against Class AA state tournament teams: 2-4
Record against Class AA and Class A state tournament teams: 2-4
Goals for: 148
Goals against: 47
How they got here: A 9-1 win against New Prague and a 7-0 victory against Eden Prairie before a dramatic 3-2 overtime win against Class AA No. 3 Holy Family in the Section 2AA final.
Best win: If not the aforementioned section final win against Holy Family, then a 3-2 overtime win against Edina. Honorable mention to a pair of one-goal losses against top-seeded Andover.
Worst loss: A 6-3 defeat at Wayzata to close the regular season. It’s not often top teams surrender that many goals.
Key players: Ava Lindsay (19 goals, 34 assists), Grace Sadura (21 goals, 29 assists), Josie Hemp (9 goals, 26 assists), Sophia Johnson (19-6, .916 save percentage, 1.71 goals against average).
No. 4 Maple Grove (20-6-2)
QRF rank: No. 6
Last 10 games: 9-1
Record against Class AA state tournament teams: 1-4-1
Record against Class AA and Class A state tournament teams: 1-4-1
Goals for: 103
Goals against: 50
How they got here: A 6-0 win against Irondale/St. Anthony in the Section 5AA quarterfinals, followed by a 6-1 win against Champlin Park/Coon Rapids in the semis and a championship 4-2 victory against Centennial.
Best win: Not a win, but Maple Grove’s most impressive result was a 2-2 tie against Class AA No. 3 Holy Family on Nov. 20.
Worst loss: A 4-1 loss against fifth-seeded Gentry Academy, the quarterfinal opponent of Maple Grove. The Crimson did beat the Stars 3-1 in a rematch later in the season.
Key players: Stella Retrum (31 goals, 26 assists), Bella Shipley (14 goals, 34 assists), Tia Rice (11 goals, 20 assists), Dani Strom (18-6, .938 save percentage, 1.79 goals against average).
No. 5 Gentry Academy (22-6)
QRF rank: No. 12
Last 10 games: 10-0
Record against Class AA state tournament teams: 1-2
Record against Class AA and Class A state tournament teams: 3-2
Goals for: 150
Goals against: 49
How they got here: Relatively straightforward 9-0 and 4-1 wins against White Bear Lake and Roseville before a dramatic 4-3 double-overtime victory against Hill-Murray in the Section 4AA championship.
Best win: Either the 4-1 victory against fourth-seeded Maple Grove or a 3-2 victory against Class AA No. 8 Wayzata.
Worst loss: A 3-1 defeat against a Blake team that didn’t make it out of the Section 6AA semifinals.
Key players: Cara Sajevic (49 goals, 26 assists), Alexa Hanrahan (14 goals, 28 assists), JuliAnna Gazdik (8 goals, 30 assists), Zoe Laming (15-5, .894 save percentage, 1.81 goals against average).
Burnsville (22-5-1)
QRF rank: No. 11
Last 10 games: 9-1
Record against Class AA state tournament teams: 0-0
Record against Class AA and Class A state tournament teams: 0-0-1
Goals for: 138
Goals against: 68
How they got here: A relatively stress-free trip through the Section 3AA tournament, with a 6-0 quarterfinal win against Park of Cottage Grove, a 5-1 semifinal victory against Apple Valley and a 6-2 championship triumph against Rosemount.
Best win: A 3-1 victory against Class AA No. 4 Lakeville South.
Worst loss: Either a 6-3 loss at Blake (lost in the Section 6AA semifinals) or a 3-2 defeat to Farmington (lost in the Section 1AA quarterfinals).
Key players: Zoie Dundon (16 goals, 35 assists), Katie Katzmarek (34 goals, 12 assists), Sami Bowlby (17 goals, 18 assists), Addison Oettinger (12-4-1, .911 save percentage, 2.25 goals against average).
Northfield (19-5-3)
QRF rank: No. 15
Last 10 games: 7-2-1
Record against Class AA state tournament teams: 0-0-1
Record against Class AA and Class A state tournament teams: 2-2-1
Goals for: 116
Goals against: 39
How they got here: A comfortable 10-0 win against Rochester Mayo in the Section 1AA quarterfinals, followed by a 4-1 victory against Owatonna in the semifinals and a 2-1 overtime win against Lakeville South in the championship.
Best win: A two-game sweep of Lakeville South by scores of 2-1 and 4-2 jumps off the page, as does a 1-1 tie against fourth-seeded Maple Grove in the only game for the Raiders against a Class AA state tournament team.
Worst loss: Either a 2-0 loss at Owatonna to cap the regular season, or a 1-0 defeat against Mankato East (unseeded in the Class A state tournament).
Key players: Ayla Puppe (39 goals, 30 assists), Emerson Garlie (26 goals, 20 assists), Cambria Monson (7 goals, 31 assists), Maggie Malecha (19-5-3, .944 save percentage, 1.42 goals against average).
Brainerd/Little Falls (17-11)
QRF rank: No. 22
Last 10 games: 5-5
Record against Class AA state tournament teams: 0-1
Record against Class AA and Class A state tournament teams: 0-2
Goals for: 65
Goals against: 52
How they got here: Perhaps the most dramatic run into the state tournament belongs to Brainerd/Little Falls, which was the No. 3 seed in Section 8AA. B/LF won three straight one-goal games, first 2-1 against Sartell/Sauk Rapids in the quarterfinals, then 4-3 against Alexandria in the semifinals and lastly 2-1 against Moorhead in the championship.
Best win: It has to be the 2-1 section final win against Section 8AA top-seeded Moorhead, which beat B/LF 1-0 in the last game of the regular season.
Worst loss: A 1-0 defeat against Class A Willmar, which finished the year 14-13 and didn’t advance out of the Section 6A semifinals.
Key players: Brynne Folden (9 goals, 11 assists), Molly Hageli (10 goals, 8 assists), Peyton LeMieur (9 goals, 9 assists), Breya Sawyer (12-9, .911 save percentage, 1.95 goals against average).