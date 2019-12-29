Outside of a blemish that seemed to compound on itself, the Northfield boys hockey team rediscovered its footing during the Herb Brooks Classic in Blaine, capped off by a 2-1 victory against Marshall on Saturday in the third-place game.
The Raiders (7-6) scored twice in the third period Saturday before holding on with the help of 14 total saves by senior goalie Cal Frank. Bohde Hasse and Spencer Klotz scored against Marshall (9-5), while Carson Van Zuilen and Will Tidona both added assists.
For Klotz, that finished off a successful three-day stretch, which started with a 4-3 win against Minnehaha Academy on Thursday and included a 10-4 loss against Gentry Academy on Friday.
Klotz totaled three goals and four assists in the three games, with his first goal coming only 41 seconds into the game against Minnehaha Academy, which was then beaten by Klotz' second goal with 1:12 remaining in the game. Frank made 40 saves to record the win in that game.
Van Zuilen also totaled one goal and five assists across the three games.
Against Gentry Academy (11-2), which won the Silver Bracket title, Northfield entered the third period trailing 5-3 before van Zuilen's goal 6:37 into the third period lessened the gap to 5-4. Gentry Academy then piled up five straight goals to distance itself.
In the 4-3 win against Minnehaha Academy (1-10), the Raiders scored three goals in the third period, capped by Klotz' game-winner, to comeback from a 3-1 deficit entering the third period.
Going forward, Northfield will battle Mankato West (7-5) at 3 p.m. this Saturday at Northfield Ice Arena. The Scarlets finished 2-1 at the Heritage Holiday Classic in Duluth with wins against Coon Rapids and De Pere, in addition to a loss against Irondale.
Earlier this season, Northfield stormed back from a 2-0 deficit to top Mankato West 3-2 in Mankato, where the Raiders scored twice in the third period capped off by a game-winner by Klotz with 50 seconds left.