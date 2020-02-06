Behind seven top-five finishes Thursday night at the Rochester Recreation Center, the Northfield boys swimming and diving team claimed third at the Big 9 Conference championships.
Senior Dillon Smisek led the way with a second-place finish in the 100-yard breaststroke, while also helping the 200 medley relay and the 200 freestyle relay to fourth. He was joined on the medley relay by senior Marcus Hauck, junior Ryan Malecha and senior Alex Dell, while he was supported by Dell, senior Bryce Malecha and junior Erik Larson in the freestyle relay.
Larson also finished fourth in the 200 individual medley and fifth in the 100 freestyle, Hauck was fifth in the 100 backstroke and eighth-grader Jens Kasten was fourth in the 100 breaststroke. The 400 freestyle relay of Larson, Hauck, Bryce Malecha and Ryan Malecha also finished fourth.
That all helped Northfield to a total of 271.5 points behind first-place Rochester Century (336), second-place Winona (318) and ahead of fourth-place Austin (262) and fifth-place Rochester John Marshall (246.5) in the 12-team competition.
The Gators will be back at the Rochester Recreation Center on Feb. 19 for the Section 1AA championship prelims, with the finals to follow Feb. 19 at the Rochester Recreation Center.