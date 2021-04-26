The results aren't fully formed, but the progress is obvious to Northfield girls lacrosse coach Dan DuPay.
In Monday's 10-5 loss against Rochester Mayo at Northfield High School, the shorthanded Raiders fought back from a 5-1 halftime deficit with a quick burst to narrow the score to 5-3, 6-4 and 7-5 before eventually running out of juice.
"Our offense is getting better," DuPay said. "We were down five starters tonight, so we had a lot of JV girls out there tonight but we played well. We're getting it. I think once we get all of our starters back it'll be a different story."
Junior Gabrielle Murtha tallied three goals, while freshman Daisy Schetnan and senior Stefany Perez Dorantes both scored one apiece. After that halftime deficit, Northfield charged into the second half with Murtha's second goal of the game only 20 seconds into the 25-minute period.
Perez Dorantes scored less than a minute later to trim the lead for the Spartans to 5-3. After a Rochester Mayo goal, Schetnan ripped off a long run and buried her shot to make it a 6-4 game with 21 minutes, 40 seconds remaining.
The teams traded goals again, with Northfield's response coming this time in the form of Murtha's third goal to cut the lead to 7-5 with 18:10 left. While the Raiders generated plenty of offensive zone time and scoring chances the rest of the way, they could not fire shots on frame or away from Rochester Mayo's goalie.
"I think we out shot them overall, we were just playing catch with the goalie," DuPay said. "We need to find corners and high spots and low spots."
Overall, however, the offensive performance was a promising one, especially considering the absences of high-scoring juniors Julia Peterson and Ella Mayer. Peterson suffered a season-ending injury in a loss against Rochester Century, while Mayer is one of a couple Raiders in quarantine due to a close COVID-19 contact.
Northfield is also dealing with another couple players out due to short-term injuries.
"We're coming," DuPay said. "I hope the girls see it and the girls don't just get flustered, because every game is better even without having the full team to practice and the full team to play. Every game they're getting a little better."
DuPay credited the contributions of Schetnan and eighth grader Kellie O'Meara, as well as the rest of the underclassmen, with helping Northfield fill in the gaps for the missing varsity regulars.
"The underclassmen are stepping up a little bit and saying, 'We want to compete and be part of the varsity,'" DuPay said. "They're all battling."
In a few weeks, those contributions will help flip the script from Northfield battling with only a handful of options off the bench to a plethora of capable players capable of running onto the field and getting the job done.
With those reinforcements, DuPay believes his team has the ability to reverse losses against Rochester Century and Rochester Mayo on May 10 and May 13.
"They're coming," DuPay said. "Now we just have to battle for third in the conference. I think when we play these guys again we can beat them, and I think we can beat Century when we play them again and they're tied for first right now."