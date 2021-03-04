A one-timer at the back post, a wrist shot sniped into the top corner and a rebound shoveled in on the power play. Northfield senior Carson VanZuilen scored all three goals in Thursday's 3-2 victory against Owatonna at Northfield Ice Arena while showcasing all the different ways the four-year varsity starter can terrorize opposing defenses.
Those three goals brought VanZuilen's career point tally up to what the Northfield coaching staff believes is 193 and ever closer to the program record of an even 200.
With four games left in a Saturday trip to Owatonna, a home date Monday against Winona, and trips March 10 and March 13 to Faribault and Rochester Century, that record is in reach but will require more scoring bursts from VanZuilen.
"He needed about 30 points (to start the season) and he would have got it for sure, but when the season condenses and you start missing games it's a tougher deal," Northfield coach Mike Luckraft said.
In the Saturday rematch against Owatonna, it's fair to expect the No. 1 item on the gameplan for the Huskies will be to make sure anyone but VanZuilen is the one to score Saturday. Moving into next week's final three games of the regular season, the slate doesn't get a ton easier.
Winona presents a tougher defensive front than in season's past with an average of 3.69 goals allowed per game. In the last two games against the Winhawks through the last two seasons, VanZuilen has a total of five points.
Wednesday's trip to Faribault will match up Northfield against one of the toughest defenses and goalies to crack in the Big 9 Conference. The Falcons are surrendering only 2.14 goals a game and their sophomore goalie Maclain Weasler sports a .942 save percentage — the fifth-best mark in the state.
As strange as it may seem historically, the regular-season finale against three-time defending Big 9 champs Rochester Century may present the best chance for VanZuilen to rack up the necessary points. In the first matchup this year between the two teams, VanZuilen scored twice in a 7-1 victory.
"I just want to enjoy the last four games," VanZuilen said. "Just take the weight off the shoulders and not think about it too much. Obviously you want to get the record, but try not to let it distract you too much and still stay focused on the main goal, which is to win a hockey game."
Not only did each of his three goals Thursday make breaking that record more realistic, each of them were required for the Raiders to earn a key victory against a Section 1AA opponent.
His first tally in the first period was on Northfield's first recorded shot of the game. VanZuilen was able to drift just far enough free of any defenders near the post to one-time senior Josh Kruger's cross-ice saucer pass from the blue line.
For the second goal a minute into the second period, VanZuilen collected the puck along the boards in the neutral zone, skated through the faceoff circle and slammed his wrist shot off the cross bar and into the net. His third goal was likely the least picturesque of the trio, but VanZuilen scooping a rebound over a sliding Owatonna goalie on a second-period power play provided a necessary third goal for Northfield.
"Great pass by Josh on the first one, but Carson was in the right spot, and then he went up top a couple of times and really showed some offensive skill," Luckraft said. "He's a very highly-skilled player. We've been telling him that he's going to play beyond high school, so these are not his last games, they're the last games with his high school friends and that's important. He's a leader on and off the ice and in these critical games he's showing that leadership, which is what's needed."
Raiders overcome mistakes
After Northfield raced out to a 3-0 advantage, it nearly gave away the lead.
With four minutes left in the second period, the Raiders were assessed a five-minute major penalty that also disqualified one of their top defensemen from the remainder of the game. The Huskies took advantage with a pair of goals from Tanner Stendel with the man advantage to trim what was a comfortable 3-0 lead for Northfield down to 3-2 entering the final 17 minutes.
"Of the 27 shots they had it felt like 20 of them were on the power play," Luckraft said. "They had D-men standing back there and rifling wrist shots, and both goals Keaton (Walock) made the first save, probably made the rebound save and at some point you're just outnumbered in front of the net. Somebody is eventually going to knock the puck in."
After successfully killing off the final minute of the major penalty to open the third, the Raiders' penalty kill and sophomore goalie Keaton Walock were called upon to kill off another third-period penalty and not crack during a severely lopsided period in favor of the Huskies.
Northfield, and particularly Walock, held strong.
"Unbelievable, the kid has given up including tonight four goals since the second game of the year," VanZuilen said of Walock. "Micah (Olson)'s been really good, too, but Keaton's been unbelievable, especially for a sophomore. He definitely helped us out tonight and kept us in it in the third."
That defensive effort secured a crucial win for the Raiders in terms of seeding for the Section 1AA tournament. Entering the night, Northfield was likely slotted into the No. 6 seed after a previous loss to Owatonna and a recent 5-2 setback against Rochester Mayo.
Thursday's win puts those three schools back near equal footing for the No. 4 seed and home-ice advantage in the quarterfinals, at least for now. The Raiders and Huskies will play again Saturday in Owatonna, with the winner claiming the three-game regular-season series and a presumed advantage once section seeding discussions begin.
"That should be fun," VanZuilen said. "That'll be our third game against them and I've never played someone three times in a year. We had an opening and so did they and we figured it would be a good tune up before sections, and who knows we might get them again in the first round of sections."