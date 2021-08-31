While the final result might not be what the Northfield girls soccer team is looking for, the improvement from the first game to the second game was more than noticeable.
After a 14-0 defeat against Class AAA No. 3 Rosemount in the first game of the season, the Raiders returned to the field at Northfield High School two days later Saturday and lost 3-0 against Farmington.
“We ran a session (Friday) where we were working on defending and helping each other,” Northfield coach Sebastian Burset said. “Making sure there was always someone else to cover in case a defender gets beat. We’re going to continue working on this, but this was much better.”
Northfield remained within striking distance for most of Saturday’s game, as Farmington added a pair of goals in the final 12 minutes after the Raiders started pushing more numbers forward in search of a potential tying goal.
That’s where the next area of potential improvement lies. Northfield was able to keep the ball in Farmington’s half for extended stretches of Saturday’s game and produce a handful of corner kicks, but the Raiders were unable to break down the aggressive defense from the Tigers to produce many solid scoring chances.
“Hopefully we can put that into practice during the week and see if we can make that happen on Thursday when we go against Mankato West,” Burset said. “For the most part, it’s harder to play many touches when they’re pressing really hard and they don’t give you time to react, turn and face. They did a really good job of pressing us.”
At least initially, that Mankato West team doesn’t appear as strong compared to recent seasons. The Scarlets lost their first match 1-0 against Winona, before rebounding with a 2-0 victory against Red Wing.
Thursday’s game against Mankato West begins a stretch of 11 straight matches against Big 9 Conference opponents to finish the regular season.
One of the bright spots from Saturday’s loss was the performance of goalkeeper Jordie Detlie, who lunged and sprawled to make a handful of saves in the second half to keep the game close.
“She did an amazing job today,” Burset said. “She wasn’t playing keeper this summer and last year she barely played for us, she was playing more defensive mid. We are training her and she’s doing a really good job of improving. Last game in the first half she injured her rib, so she needed to be taken out, but she’s really helping the team.”