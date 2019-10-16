There is a God. Finally, after hard work and belief in each other, the Raider football team was rewarded with a rather dominant victory Friday at Austin by the score of 24-7. The win, while it was the first of the season for Northfield, may have heralded the start of the team’s learning of just who they are and a big step forward after facing five of the state’s best in their first six games. Having competed against the likes of Owatonna, Mankato West, Winona and Rochester Century obviously forced the squad to step up and learn to compete despite all the injuries and misfortunes that they have faced. Congratulations to all on this much needed and fun victory.
BIGGEST PLAYS: 1. Gavin Rataj’s 43-yard TD pass to Daniel Monaghan with under two minutes to play in the first half and the score tied 7-7. 2. Monaghan’s fake punt, also good for 35 yards and a first down to set up the clinching score on a Rataj to Nick Touchette pass play.
INSIDE THE NUMBERS: 294-122: Total offense, Raiders’ best of the year; 65-36: Ball control — big edge to the Raiders; 16-3: First down advantage for Northfield; 134-50-1-2-2: Yards passing, yards rushing, rushing touchdowns, and passing touchdowns and two-point passes by Rataj as he had a direct hand in 22 of 24 points for the Raiders; 3-70-1: Receptions, yards and TD by Monaghan; 40 and 37: Rushing yards by Simon Dickerson and Josh Johnson; 2: Points on a safety courtesy of Dickerson, Kevin Grundhoffer and Mason Pagel; 2: Two-point conversions by Dickerson and Porter Adams on passes from Rataj.
A SHUTOUT: The Raider defense recorded a shutout in what was by far their top performance of the season. Again, as last week, the Austin TD came off a blocked punt. Defensive numbers: sacks and losses: Dickerson, Grundhoffer and David Tonjum; 5: Tackles by Blake Edwards and Dickerson; 4: Tackles by Eli Bowman, Tonjum, Grundhoffer and Pagel.
SIDELINE HIGHLIGHT: Coach Bubba Sullivan recorded his 207th career victory, one more than his Daddy, who had 206.
PLAYERS OF THE GAME: Offense: Rataj; Defense: Dickerson; Master tackle: Tonjum; Special teams: Charlie Pratt; Scout: Carter Schmidt; Mr. Hustle: Blake Mellgren and Dickerson; JV players: Nick Mikula and Nadir Baraki; JV scout: Kaed Rauk.
SEC: Northfield, Mankato West, Winona, Owatonna, Rochester John Marshall, Rochester Century and New Prague were Friday night winners. That still leaves Owatonna and Mankato West ranked in the top 10 in Class 5A and Winona in Class 4A.
Wednesday and Tuesday: That’s right, folks, two games in the next seven days. Tonight: The Raiders host New Prague in the final regular-season game at 7 p.m. at Memorial Field. The following Tuesday, Oct. 22, the Raiders will play their first Section 1-5A playoff game in Rochester against either John Marshall or Mayo.
NEW PRAGUE: The Trojans are 3-4 and are led by quarterback Parker Johnson, running back Mitch Callahan and two-way athletes Jay Skogeboe, Jake Deutsch and Nathan Osborne. New Prague, much like Winona, is almost 100 percent dominated by seniors.
WEDNESDAY (tonight) and TUESDAY: New Prague here at 7 p.m.; Tuesday, Oct. 22, 7 p.m. in Rochester. FINISH STRONG.