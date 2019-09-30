In what seemed like the blink of an eye, Northfield girls soccer had fallen behind Owatonna on Monday night at Northfield High School.
Ava Wolfe was able to pocket a goal only 16 seconds into the match for the Huskies, who were able to hold on for the remaining 79:44 for a 1-0 victory.
"They moved quick and it took us a little bit to realize the run (Wolfe) was making right there," Northfield coach Sebastian Burset said. "We weren't fast enough in recovery and reading the play and it's all it takes."
Throughout the rest of the first half, the Raiders (7-6-1, 5-3-1 Big 9 Conference) produced a handful of credible scoring opportunities, but each time the chance either sailed wide, was stopped by the Owatonna goalie or merely fizzled out.
Northfield finished the game with nine shots on goal.
"It's the same thing as before," Burset said. "Finishing is what we're working on. We're trying to get it done and we had chances, we had three one v. ones against the keeper and it didn't play out."
The Huskies (9-5, 8-1) finished the game with 15 shots on goal, most of which came during the second half, when the Raiders appeared to be a step or two slower than the first half.
Burset attributed that to the uncharacteristic humidity Monday, as well as the fact Northfield was playing its NUMBER game in the last NUMBER days, in addition to the growing section of his roster unable to play.
"We also have a lot of injured players," Burset said. "Regan (Childress) is injured and she's one of the fastest players at forward that we were missing today."
That rapid succession of games isn't slowing down as the regular season nears its end, with the Raiders slated to travel to Austin (5-8, 4-5) on Tuesday night and host Faribault (3-10, 0-8) in the regular-season finale on Thursday night. The game against Faribault will also serve as the team's Lace for a Cure event.
"We have two more games this week, so hopefully we can make it happen (Tuesday) and Thursday," Burset said.