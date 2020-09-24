So far this season, Northfield girls tennis coach Mark Johnson has more or less been able to guarantee a solid performance on at least three of the seven courts at play.
In the last two matches, those three courts — the trio of doubles matches — have been key in securing a pair of 4-3 victories Tuesday at Owatonna and then Thursday at home against Mankato West. Both times, the Raiders swept the three doubles matches and were able to snag a point from one of the four singles matches.
"I figured the last couple matches were going to be 4-3," Johnson said. "(Thursday) was really a mirror image of Tuesday. It came down to a third set in doubles and Lynette (Ott) and Jenna (Woitalla) really — they lost the first set 6-1 or 6-2, but then they changed their style. It wasn't pretty at times, but I'll tell you what, it got the job done and they were really gritty at the end."
The three-set win by Ott and Woitalla, both seniors, clinched the win Thursday. Tuesday, it was a three-set victory at No. 2 doubles by seniors Annika Richardson and Solvei Christopherson that provided the final and necessary point.
Thursday, the second doubles pair of Richardson and Christopherson cruised to a straight-set win. On both days, the No. 1 doubles pair of sophomores Gabbi Grant and Courtney Graff cruised to straight-set wins.
"I think they've only lost once to Mayo this year, so they've been solid," Johnson said of his top grouping.
"(Our doubles players have) just been playing really well, so we really haven't mixed it up too much except for third doubles," Johnson said. "I thought things were going pretty well, and we do have some other possibilities. I think some of those girls could play singles, but at the same time we have to do what's best for our team and so far it seems to be working. We've had some good close wins against some teams we lost to last year, and now we've been turning it around."
Typically, sophomore Marie Labenski is partnered with Woitalla on the third singles court, but Thursday, Johnson flip-flopped Labenski and typical No. 3 singles player Lynette Ott. Not only did Ott capably slide in to help provide the clinching point against the Scarlets, but Labenski nabbed the necessary singles point in a straight-set victory.
"We did what we needed to do, found the four points as a team and that's the goal," Johnson said. "Mankato West is a solid team and we were fortunate to find four."
The two victories strengthened Northfield's case for the third position in the Big 9 Conference standings behind Rochester Mayo and Rochester Century, who are both perennially ranked in the top 10 in Class AA.
Owatonna still has a slight lead on third place with its 7-2 record, but it has only played one of the top two teams so far, while Northfield only has Winona left on Tuesday, Sept. 28, and Austin on Thursday, Oct. 1.