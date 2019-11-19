Without a goal in the first two games of the season, Northfield junior forward Jessica Boland burst onto the scoresheet in a big way during Tuesday's 8-0 victory at Albert Lea (2-3, 0-3 Big 9 Conference).
Boland opened the scoring two minutes, nine seconds into the game with a shorthanded goal, added another shorthanded tally 7:49 into the second period and completed a hat trick with an even-strength goal 11:32 into the second frame.
Boland also added an assist for a four-point night, while freshman forward Tove Sorenson scored a pair of goals, and junior defender Payton Fox, freshman forward Ava Stanchina and eighth-grade forward Ayla Puppe all added a goal apiece.
The Raiders (3-0, 1-0) led 3-0 at the first intermission, upped the lead to 7-0 after periods and added a final tally in the third
Fox pitched in a pair of assists, Puppe added an assist, and eighth-grade forward Emerson Garlie, senior defender Anne Fossum and junior forward Rachel Braun all notched an assist.
Sophomore goalie Maggie Malecha recorded her second shutout of the season with a 16-save performance.
Northfield is next in action Thursday, when it hosts undefeated Faribault (5-0, 3-0 at Northfield Ice Arena.