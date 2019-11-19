Without a goal in the first two games of the season, Northfield junior forward Jessica Boland burst onto the scoresheet in a big way during Tuesday's 8-0 victory at Albert Lea (2-3, 0-3 Big 9 Conference).

Boland opened the scoring two minutes, nine seconds into the game with a shorthanded goal, added another shorthanded tally 7:49 into the second period and completed a hat trick with an even-strength goal 11:32 into the second frame.

Boland also added an assist for a four-point night, while freshman forward Tove Sorenson scored a pair of goals, and junior defender Payton Fox, freshman forward Ava Stanchina and eighth-grade forward Ayla Puppe all added a goal apiece.

The Raiders (3-0, 1-0) led 3-0 at the first intermission, upped the lead to 7-0 after periods and added a final tally in the third

Fox pitched in a pair of assists, Puppe added an assist, and eighth-grade forward Emerson Garlie, senior defender Anne Fossum and junior forward Rachel Braun all notched an assist.

Sophomore goalie Maggie Malecha recorded her second shutout of the season with a 16-save performance.

Northfield is next in action Thursday, when it hosts undefeated Faribault (5-0, 3-0 at Northfield Ice Arena.

Reach Sports Editor Michael Hughes at 645-1106. Follow him on Twitter @NFNewsSports. © Copyright 2019 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved. 

Tags

Sports Editor for the Northfield News. Also a California native looking for tips on surviving the winter and an Indiana University grad on the quest for a good breaded pork tenderloin.

Load comments