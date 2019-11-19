In his first taste of North America Hockey League action, Jacob Halvorson impressed with the Chippewa Steel.
The Steel called up Halvorson from the NA3HL's New Ulm Steel prior to a four-game swing through Alaska that featured a pair of two-game sets against the Kenai River Brown Bears and the Fairbanks Ice Dogs.
Halvorson played in all four games, in which the Steel finished 1-3. In the lone Chippewa victory, Halvorson scored his first NAHL goal Friday to lift his team to a 4-2 win. Over the four games, Halvorson finished with a plus/minus rating of +1.
Check out @Jacob_Halvorson’s first @NAHLHockey goal from last night! Way to go, Halvy! #steelstrong @NA3HL pic.twitter.com/gNdYnQSw1w— New Ulm Steel Hockey (@NUSteelHockey) November 16, 2019
In the 12 games with the New Ulm Steel preceding his call up, Halvorson scored nine goals and 10 assists.
Elsewhere on the ice, Bethel sophomore goalie Mallory Tidona helped her team sweep St. Benedict over the weekend.
In the first game, a 2-1 victory Friday, Tidona stopped 31 of the 32 shots sent her way, to help the Royals win despite being outshot 32-24.
Then, the next night, Tidona powered the Royals to a 3-0 victory by saving all 26 shots from St. Benedict. It was the second shutout in three games this season for Tidona, who has recorded 82 saves out of the 83 shots she's faced.
Next up, Bethel will host St. Thomas on Friday in Blaine, before traveling to the Tommies on Saturday night in St. Paul.