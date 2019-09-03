AMATEUR BASEBALL
Monday, Sept. 2/At Maple Lake
Chanhassen 101 011 400 — 8 15 2
Dundas 000 000 100 — 1 7 3
WP: Nablo. LP: Dudero.
3B: (C) Anderson
2B: (C) Johnson, Riesgraf; (D) C. Jones.
Monday, Sept. 2/At Maple Lake
Dundas 101 000 000 — 2 7 4
Chanhassen 020 610 000 — 9 13 1
WP: Spitzack. LP: McCaustlin.
HR: (D) Bishop (3rd inning, solo).
2B: (C) Arnold 2, Johnson.
Sunday, Sept. 1/At Delano
Dundas 001 030 001 — 5 10 1
Blaine 000 000 013 — 4 14 0
WP: Mathison. LP: Rustad.
2B: (D) C. Jones; (B) Sutterer.
Friday, Aug. 30/At Dassel
Dundas 010 000 002 — 3 7 0
Miesville 101 000 000 — 2 6 2
WP: Albers. LP: Olean.
2B: (D) Wadzinski; (M) Marks 2, Sweeney.
PREP CROSS COUNTRY
Friday, Aug. 30/At Rosemount
BOYS
Team scores
1. White Bear Lake 74, 2. Eden Prairie 105, 3. Minnetonka 119, 4. Eagan 149, 5. Prior Lake 156, 6. St. Paul Highland Park 173, 7. Rosemount 212, 8. Farmington 241, 9. Nova Classical Academy 249, 10. St. Paul Central 249, 11. Roseville 312, 12. Robbinsdale Armstrong 331, 13. Lake City 377, 14. Osseo 381, 15. Apple Valley 399, 16. Henry Sibley 423, 17. St. Thomas Academy 487, 18. Shakopee 506, 19. St. Louis Park 550, 20. Austin 571, 21. Rogers 574, 22. Northfield 575, 23. Osceola 605, 24. Mahtomedi 639, 25. Cretin-Derham Hall 665, 26. Tartan 678, 27. South St. Paul 753, 28. Bloomington Kennedy 765, 29. Richfield 908.
Top 8 individuals, plus Northfield results
1. Paleen (St. Paul Highland Park) 9:40, 2. Mokoro (Osseo) 9:47, 3. Kiros (St. Paul Central) 9:51, 4. Smit (Prior Lake) 9:47, 5. Nelson (White Bear Lake) 9:57, 6. Lauerman (Minnetonka) 9:57, 7. Maruyama (White Bear Lake) 9:58, 8. Mohamud (Eden Prairie) 10:02, 73. Brice (Northfield) 11:01, 98. Reisetter (Northfield) 11:17, 135. Tidona (Northfield) 11:46, 146. Frago (Northfield) 11:51, 160. Beaumaster (Northfield) 12:00, 161. Lefkowitz (Northfield) 12:00, 165. Swenson (Northfield) 12:04, 175. Lockner (Northfield 12:11.
GIRLS
Team scores
1. Stillwater 53, 2. Minnetonka 56, 3. Eden Prairie 114, 4. St. Paul Highland Park 120, 5. White Bear Lake 134, 6. Rosemount 147, 7. Farmington 162, 8. Shakopee 282, 9. Osceola 298, 10. St. Louis Park 302, 11. Prior Lake 309, 12. Monticello 336, 13. Lake City 389, 14. Osseo 404, 15. Robbinsdale Armstrong 406, 16. Northfield 420, 17. Mahtomedi 469, 18. St. Paul Central 475, 19. Burnsville 576, 20. Henry Sibley 582, 21. Bloomington Kennedy 604, 22. Apple Valley 616, 23. Richfield 656, 24. Tartan 689.
Top 8 individuals, plus Northfield results
1. Weaver (Stillwater) 11:14, 2. Fenske (Farmington) 11:23, 3. Moening (St. Paul Highland Park) 11:42, 4. Peterman (Stillwater) 11:43, 5. Verkerke (White Bear Lake) 11:43, 6. Elfert (Stillwater) 11:45, 7. Leblanc (Minnetonka) 11:54, 8. Graham (Minnetonka) 11:54, 66. Schroeer (Northfield) 13:05, 71. Theberath (Northfield) 13:08, 83. Loe (Northfield) 13:17, 106. Lippert (Northfield) 13:37, 127. Fleming (Northfield) 13:58, 134. Price (Northfield) 14:04, 142. Bussman (Northfield) 14:14, 168. Graham (Northfield) 14:51. 193. Messner (Northfield) 16:09.
PREP FOOTBALL
Friday, Aug. 30/At Rochester
Northfield 6 0 0 9 — 15
Rochester Mayo 7 13 20 8 — 48
Passing: (N) Rataj (12-18, 148 yards, 0 TDs, 2 INTs), Stanchina (1-2, 27 yards, 0 TDs, 0 INTs); (RM) Sheehan (11-16, 231 yards, 3 TDs, 0 INTs), Ellsworth (1-1, 20 yards, 0 TDs, 0 INTs).
Rushing: (N) Dickerson (11 rushes, 62 yards), Rataj (11 rushes, 4 yards), Woodley (5 rushes, 21 yards), Glampe (4 rushes, 11 yards, 1 TD), Mellgren (3 rushes, 6 yards, 1 TD), Johnson (3 rushes, 18 yards), Dresow (1 rush, 4 yards); (RM) Cummings (11 rushes, 128 yards, 1 TD), Gazca (6 rushes, 95 yards, 1 TD), Sheehan (5 rushes, 20 yards, 1 TD), Simmons (2 rushes, 9 yards).
Receiving: (N) Monaghan (3 receptions, 69 yards), Mellgren (2 receptions 14 yards), Woodley (2 receptions 19 yards), Voight (2 receptions, 35 yards), Glampe (1 reception, 7 yards), Dickerson (1 reception, 2 yards), Touchette (1 reception, 0 yards), Lanthier (1 reception, 27 yards); (RM) Holcomb (5 receptions, 127 yards, 1 TD), Loehrer (5 receptions, 102 yards, 2 TDs), Messmer (1 reception, 20 yards), Cummings (1 reception, -1 yards).
Thursday, Aug. 31/At Randolph
LP/HT 0 0 0 8 — 8
Randolph 0 6 14 6 — 26
Passing: (R) Drinken (16-27, 194 yards, 2 TDs, 1 INT).
Rushing: (R) Swanson (16 carries, 111 yards, 1 TD, 1 fumble); Drinken (9 carries, 76 yards; 1 TD).
Receiving: (R) Ehleringer (7 receptions, 77 yards, 1 TD); Ohmann (4 receptions, 42 yards); Stoesz (3 receptions, 35 yards, 1 TD).
Defense: (R) Liotta-Goudy (13 tackles, 1 TFL); Blonigen (13 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 sack); Stoesz (11 tackles); Romanowski (9 tackles, 1 FF, 1 FR); Weidner (4 tackles, 1 INT).
PREP BOYS SOCCER
Thursday, Aug. 29/At Northfield
Northfield 6, Winona 1 (additional stastics were unavailable at time of publication)
PREP GIRLS SOCCER
Friday, Aug. 30/At Northfield
Winona 1 0 — 1
Northfield 3 1 — 4
Goals: (N) Morris 2, Wesling, Aug.
Assists: (N) Wesling, Aug, Stanchina.
Thursday, Aug. 29/At Winona
Northfield 0 1 — 1
Winona 0 0 — 0
Goals: (N) Wesling.
Assists: (N) Childress.
PREP GIRLS SWIM AND DIVE
Thursday, Aug. 29/At Rochester Mayo
Northfield 99, Rochester Mayo 85 (one event exhibitioned)
Top 3 finishers
200 medley relay — 1. Rochester Mayo (Wu, Gustafso, Boorjian, Carlstrom) 1:55.70, 2. Northfield (Steenblock, O'Neill, Palmquist, Zhang) 1:59.34, 3. Northfield (Varley, Peterson, Enedy, Scheglowski) 1:59.87.
200 freestyle — 1. Walz (RM) 2:02.86, 2. T. Hauck (N) 2:04.69, 3. Mellgren (N) 2:06.84.
200 individual medley — 1. Steenblock (N) 2:19.43, 2. Boorjian (RM) 2:20.06, 3. Zhang (N) 2:20.62.
50 freestyle — 1. Palmquist (N) 26.29, 2. Varley (N) 26.42, 3. Scheglowski (N) 26.55.
1-meter diving — 1. Hanifl (N) 199.35, 2. Kelm (N) 193.50, 3. Ohashi-Berg (RM) 162.
100 butterfly — 1. Boorjian (RM) 1:02.35, 2. Zhang (N) 1:02.70, 3. Peterson (N) 1:05.02.
100 freestyle — 1. S. Hauck (N) 56.80, 2. Palmquist (N) 57.22, 3. Johnson (RM) 58.23.
500 freestyle — 1. Walz (RM) 5:25.76, 2. Steenblock (N) 5:36.00, 3. T. Hauck (N) 5:32.10.
200 freestyle relay — 1. Northfield (Scheglowski, Varley, T. Hauck, S. Hauck) 1:44.35, 2. Rochester Mayo (Gustafson, Yao, Crockett, Carlstrom) 1:50.35, 3. Northfield (Myint, Pelletier, Flory, Mellgren) 1:51.88.
100 backstroke — 1. Wu (RM) 1:04.94, 2. Erickson (RM) 1:09.40, 3. Varley (N) 1:09.64.
100 breaststroke — 1. Gustafson (RM) 1:12.34, 2. Walters-Smith (RM) 1:18.32, 3. Narveson (N) 1:19.55.
400 freestyle relay — 1. Northfield (T. Hauck, S. Hauck, Zhang, Palmquist) 3:47.19, 2. Rochester Mayo (Pirko, Boorjian, Gwaltney, Johnson) 3:54.31, 3. Northfield (Steenblock, Peterson, Narveson, Mellgren) 4:01.23.
PREP GIRLS TENNIS
Wednesday, Aug. 28/At Northfield
Northfield 5, Tri-City United 2
Singles
No. 1 — Brust (N) def. Plut 6-0, 6-1
No. 2 — Ruiz (TCU) def. Pitsavas 6-2, 3-6, 6-4
No. 3 — Grant (N) def. Maroita 6-2, 6-2
No. 4 — Transburg (N) def. 6-3, 6-0
Doubles
No. 1 — Graff and Ash (N) def. Ehlers and Schtey 6-1, 6-1
No. 2 — Mueller and Holmbo (TCU) def. Huang and Ott 3-6, 6-2, 6-4
No. 3 — Labenski and Deschamp (N) def. Rynda and Balcazar 6-0, 6-2
Thursday, Aug. 29/At Rochester Century
Rochester Century 6, Northfield 1
PREP VOLLEYBALL
Thursday, Aug. 29/At Prior Lake
Northfield 3, Prior Lake 0
25-16, 25-14, 25-4
Kills: (N) Reilly 12, Wieber 10
Assists: (N) King 24
Digs: (N)Torstenson 13, Wieber 9, Timperley 7
Blocks: (N) Koenig 4, Reilly 2, Wieber 2
Aces: (N) Timperley 6, Torstenson 3, Wieber 2
Thursday, Aug. 29/At Houston
Randolph 3, Houston 1
21-25, 25-4, 25-12, 25-23
Tuesday, Aug. 27/At Northfield
Northfield 3, New Prague 2
17-25, 25-19, 25-23, 23-25, 15-7
Kills: (N) Wieber 23, Reilly 19, Koenig 9, Timperley 8
Digs: (N) Torstenson 28, Timperley 19, Wieber 19, Jaynes 11
Blocks: (N) Koenig 5, King 4, Timperley 2
Assists: (N) King 52
Aces: (N) Torstenson 3, Wieber 2
Tuesday, Aug. 27/At Randolph
Spring Grove 3, Randolph 1
18-25, 25-19, 25-21, 25-14
Kills: (R) Erickson 14.
Digs: (R) Taylor 24, Erickson 11.
Blocks: (R) Erickson 2.
Assists: (R) Otte 21.
Aces: (R) Dibble 2, Erickson 2, Taylor 2.