In one aspect, Monday's performance was one of the best of the season for the Northfield boys basketball team.
In another, it was evidence that one faulty cog can derail an entire machine.
Combined, the final outcome was an 83-80 victory for Winona at Northfield High School, where the Raiders were able to score their second-most points of the season but were unable to keep the Winhawks from flying to the offensive glass for second, third and fourth chances at the rim.
"We were stopping their first attempt," Northfield coach Ryan Driscoll said. "I don't know how many times we've talked about that, but when we stop the first attempt we're pretty good at that, it's the second one. We just didn't anticipate (the rebound). The shot went up and we looked and they crashed, and they were really good at it."
Both teams went to the locker room at halftime with eight offensive rebounds apiece. By the end of the game, Winona (12-13, 9-12 Big 9 Conference) had amassed 23 offensive rebounds, compared to 17 defensive rebounds for Northfield, to win the rebounding battle 49-29.
That wiped out the continuation of a continuous uptick in offensive production for the Raiders. In four of the last five games, Northfield (8-17, 7-14) has scored at least 64 points.
"Our scoring's been up recently," Driscoll said. "That's good, and we've been much, much more aggressive and we're much better in transition. We've got more guys that are taking it to the basket hard and taking it up strong. We put a lot of pressure on teams that way, we just have to keep it going."
Strangely, though, the two highest totals in that stretch have come in losses — first in an 85-75 loss against Rochester Mayo and then against Winona.
Monday, that circled back to the athleticism of the Winhakws, particularly their leading trio of senior Jackson Nibbelink, senior Parker Jones and sophomore Jasper Hedin — who combined for 58 points.
"There's three guys that can all that it hard to the basket that are all longer than our guys," Driscoll said. "That's going to give any team trouble.
"Nibbelink changes that team big time," Driscol added. "It's his second game back, he just got cleared on Friday to play. He's an athletic kid and a good player and really changes that team because he can get to the basket."
Northfield nearly countered those three by shooting 45% from the field throughout the game, and 50% in the second half. Junior guard Kip Schetnan led the way with 25 points, 20 of which came in the first half, and nailed seven 3-pointers.
Junior guard Karsten Clay added 19 points, senior forward Nick Touchette pitched in 11 and junior guard Thomas Roethler added 10.
Supporting that leading group for the Raiders is a growing cast of supporting characters. While sophomore forward Alex Organ is more than a month into his stay as a varsity regular, he's been more recently joined by junior varsity graduates in sophomore guard Tate Journell, sophomore forward Tate Sand and freshman guard Soren Richardson.
"It's 100% about we think they can help us," Driscoll said. "Those guys have done everything we've asked them to do all year long. Tate Journell would have got a look much earlier in the year, but he got sick in January and that really set him back. He's come in and been a spark plug. He was our hustle player of the game tonight. For a kid with not much experience, he was able to jump in and play at a varsity speed right away, which has been very impressive."