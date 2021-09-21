After not playing a match for more than a week, the Northfield volleyball team effectively shook off the rust Monday night at Mankato East with a 25-21, 25-19, 25-17 sweep of the Cougars.
Mankato East drops to 3-3 overall and 3-2 in the Big 9 Conference, while Class 4A No. 10 Northfield improves to 6-3 overall and 2-0 in the Big 9.
Teagan Timperley led the way offensively with 11 kills, Addison Ertz added eight kills with only two errors, Sydney Jaynes notched six kills and Maddie McDowell tallied four kills. Jaynes also placed three aces and bounced around for 15 digs and two blocks, while Annelise Larson soared for a team-high four blocks.
Teagan Jaynes notched 22 assists and Timperley added seven assists.
Northfield plays again Tuesday night at home against Red Wing, before travels Thursday night to Owatonna and then plays Friday and Saturday in the Apple Valley Invite. The field in Apple Valley includes Wayzata, Chanhassen, Champlin Park, Eagan, Chaska, Eden Prairie, East Ridge and Lakeville North, who are all ranked in the top 10 of Class 4A. Bloomington Jefferson and Lakeville South, who have also been ranked at points this season, will also be in attendance, as will Class AAA No. 1 Marshall.