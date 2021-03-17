Lakeville South enters the boys basketball Section 1-4A tournament as the favorite thanks to its No. 1 seed, but it’s far from clear which team will win the section title.
Farmington and Lakeville South split its two regular-season games, Owatonna enters the postseason with the most regular-season success, Northfield nearly knocked off Owatonna near the end of the season and Rochester Century swept Northfield.
It all starts Wednesday with with the quarterfinals, and Lakeville South hosting Rochester John Marshall, Rochester Mayo traveling to Farmington, Owatonna welcoming New Prague to town and Northfield visiting Rochester Century.
Listed below is information on each of the eight teams in Section 1-4A, listed in descending seed order.
No. 1 LAKEVILLE SOUTH (12-6)
Section record: 1-1
QRF ranking: No. 12
Last five games: 5-0
Points for: 66.1
Points against: 57.4
Season highlight: A 62-51 win against Farmington on March 9 avenged a loss earlier in the season and all but guaranteed the section’s top seed and home-court advantage throughout the tournament.
No. 2 FARMINGTON (11-7)
Section record: 1-1
QRF ranking: No. 18
Last five games: 4-1
Points for: 66.5
Points against: 60.9
Season highlight: The aforementioned 60-59 victory against Lakeville South that provided Farmington all the ammunition it needed to secure the No. 2 seed and a home game in the semifinals.
No. 3 OWATONNA (14-3)
Section record: 6-0
QRF ranking: No. 23
Last five games: 4-1
Points for: 68.5
Points against: 53.2
Season highlight: A two-game sweep of Northfield helped bolster a perfect record against section opponents, while a 57-55 win against Mankato East was proof Owatonna can play with state-tournament caliber teams, albeit in Class AAA.
No. 4 ROCHESTER CENTURY (12-5)
Section record: 7-4
QRF ranking: No. 28
Last five games: 4-1
Points for: 59.8
Points against: 54.9
Season highlight: A two-game sweep of Northfield by a combined 11 points provided Rochester Century with a home game to start the section tournament.
No. 5 NORTHFIELD (8-9)
Section record: 1-6
QRF ranking: No. 37
Last five games: 1-4
Points for: 62.9
Points against: 63.7
Season highlight: Wins against Austin and Mankato East were both the first in a handful of years for Northfield, and evidence the Raiders can hang with just about anyone on the right night.
No. 6 NEW PRAGUE (5-13)
Section record: 1-0
QRF ranking: No. 53
Last five games: 3-2
Points for: 50.6
Points against: 56.2
Season highlight: One-point wins against Hastings and Delano, which fueled a strong close to the regular season for New Prague.
No. 7 ROCHESTER MAYO (7-11)
Section record: 2-4
QRF ranking: No. 51
Last five games: 2-3
Points for: 67.9
Points against: 66.2
Season highlight: A 20-point win against Rochester John Marshall made sure Rochester Mayo avoided a quarterfinal against Lakeville South, but the Spartans might be ruing other missed opportunities in the Big 9 Conference that delivered them the seventh seed.
No. 8 ROCHESTER JOHN MARSHALL (2-11)
Section record: 0-5
QRF ranking: No. 57
Last five games: 2-3
Points for: 45.8
Points against: 58.7
Season highlight: It played Rochester Century tough twice, but ultimately was unable to finish either game within single digits.