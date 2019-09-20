Playing its third game in the last four days, and with three more slated in the next five days, Northfield girls soccer coach Sebastian Burset attempted to thread the needle Thursday night at Northfield High School.
So while providing some necessary rest to a handful of key players, the Raiders (5-3-1, 4-0-1 Big 9 Conference) still did enough to earn a 2-0 victory against Albert Lea (3-7, 2-4).
"We had plenty more shots than they did," Burset said. "We got more corners; they only had one corner on us."
Freshman Regan Childress scored off an assist from senior Sophie Roback in the first half, before senior Erin Morris buried a penalty kick in the second half. Junior Annika Richardson started for the first time in goal and pushed away five shots from the Tigers, while the Raiders racked up 20 total shots.
Northfield next plays against St. Peter at home on Saturday afternoon, before welcoming Rochester Century on Monday night.
Raider boys soccer races past Tigers
Northfield boys soccer won its ninth straight game to start the season with a 4-0 victory at Albert Lea (3-6, 1-6 Big 9 Conference) on Thursday night.
Juniors Griffin Regnier, Charlie Pratt and Grant Roney all scored, while senior Peter Skoglund added another goal.
The win keeps the Raiders (9-0, 7-0) at the top of the Big 9 Conference with 21 points in seven conference matches, ahead of second-place Austin, which has 19 points in seven conference matches.
Northfield next travels to play at Rochester Mayo (11 points, six matches) on Tuesday night, before welcoming Mankato West (13 points, seven matches) Thursday.
Northfield volleyball sweeps JM
The Class AAA No. 2-ranked Raiders raced past the Rockets (8-4, 1-3 Big 9 Conference) in straight sets by scores of 25-13, 25-22, 25-22 on Thursday night in Rochester.
Junior Megan Reilly soared to a team-high 19 kills in addition to registering a pair of blocks, while senior Lida King dished out 33 of Northfield's 39 assists, while also notching a team-high four blocks and recording five digs.
Junior Laura Wellbrock mixed 12 kills with a team-high seven digs, in addition to three aces.
Northfield (12-0, 4-0) starts play in the Apple Valley tournament on Friday against host Apple Valley, with the 16-team field including the top seven ranked teams in Class AAA.
Raider girls tennis falls in Mankato, tops Farmington
On Wednesday, Northfield girls tennis raced past Farmington 5-2 on the road. Junior Libby Brust won 6-3, 6-3 at No. 1 singles and sophomore Maggie Huang registered a 6-3, 7-5 victory at No. 4 singles.
On the doubles side, freshman Marie Labenski and senior Celine Falcon-Geist cruised to a 6-3, 6-0 win at the No. 3 spot, senior Leah Transburg and junior Lynette Ott earned a point at No. 2 doubles with a 6-2, 7-5 decision and freshmen Gabbi Grant and Courtney Graff fought to a 6-3, 6-3 win at No. 1 doubles.
In Thursday's 6-1 defeat at Mankato East, Graff and Grant provided the only Raider point with their 6-4, 7-6 (7-2) win at No. 1 doubles.