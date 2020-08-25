This year's captains for the Northfield girls swimming and diving team were already going to have a lot on their hands.
Replacing last year's captains, and a 16-athlete senior class, was daunting enough for seniors Alanah Barnes, Ellen Varley, Zibby Hanifl and Kaylee Malecha.
Adding in the COVID-19 safety precautions that require the Gators to break up into two separate practice groups each day has made the buildup to Thursday's season-opening meet against Rochester Century feature seemingly endless choppy water to navigate through.
"It’s strange, because my fellow captains and I, we haven’t been in this role before," Hanifl said. "We’re in a position where we’re learning how to be captains, and then on top of that we’re learning how to be captains during a pandemic, so it’s nothing like the other captains before us. We’re having to reinvent ways to have team bonding and staying connected with the team."
For starters, that means all four captains are rarely ever in the same place. Because of the multiple practice groups, the foursome have divided and conquered to make sure there's at least one captain in the building at every team event.
Thursday's meet will be the second time the entire team is going to be to in the same building at the same time since practice started last Monday. Wednesday's practice will be the first time.
“Meet days will probably be our only days where we get to truly be together," Malecha said. "We’re just going to try and keep it the same, cheer each other on and keep that positive attitude.”
Meets present another challenge, since all competitions this season will be done virtually, with each team swimming in its home pool and then scoring the meet against that night's opponent later on.
Thursday, in fact, Northfield is starting its meet at 6 p.m., but its opponent, Rochester Century, will likely not start until after 8 p.m. since it shares a facility with Rochester John Marshall, which is also competing Thursday night.
“It’ll be strange not having the competitors next to you," Varley said. "It’ll just be your teammates, which is also fun, but it’ll definitely be interesting to see how it goes. The relays will be strange, because we can’t all be next to each other besides the blocks, but it’ll be an experience.”
“The mindset will just be a lot different," Barnes added. "If you see your teammate, it just feels like practice and, ‘Oh, we’re just having fun against each other,’ instead of seeing an actual competitor and wanting to beat them.”
During meets, Northfield typically squeezes into the end of the pool deck opposite the starting blocks to cheer on their teammates in that race. Since that kind of close proximity will not be allowed this year, the Gators will be spread out and bordering the entire pool deck, as well as the stands, to cheer while socially distant from each other.
“It’s going to be a lot different to not be able to be huddled and be close to do our regular cheers," Malecha said, "but I guess we’re pretty loud, so we’ll be able to do it from a distance.”
Through the first week and a half of practice, Northfield's captains have adapted a normal team tradition to make sure voices are still heard across practice sessions. Typically, the Gators would form a "circle of positivity" at the end of every practice to publicly acknowledge teammates they thought had a particularly impressive session or showed they were a good teammate.
Since the team is split into two practice groups, the concept has morphed into the "bucket of positivity." If a member of the team has a teammate they want to recognize, they drop a piece of paper with the teammate's name on it and how they stood out into the bucket, and then all entries are read off at both practice sessions.
"It’s hard to create that team atmosphere and have that connection with the rest of the team when you literally do not see their faces every day," Hanifl said. "It’s something we’re struggling with, but us captains and seniors have talked about finding ways we can stay connected with the rest of the team.”