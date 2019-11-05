With only two regular-season matches to go this weekend, the Northfield bowling team remains on top of the Metro South Conference.
That's with the help of a pair of wins Saturday at Lakeville Family Bowl, where the Raiders surged past Rosemount 5-0 (137-135, 158-97, 144-133, 173-118, 171-131) and finished the day off with a resounding 5-0 win against Bloomington Jefferson (161-141, 220-126, 215-129, 203-117, 158-112).
Against Rosemount, Isaiah Stiner posted a 90% fill rate with five strikes and four spares, while Sam Scherer recorded an 84% fill rate with seven strikes and four spares.
Scherer was sharp again against Bloomington Jefferson with an 80% fill rate consisting of seven strikes and two spares, while Matthew Riehm and Arthur Bergee also posted 80% fill rates in the second match. Riehm did so with seven strikes and two spares, while Bergee reached the mark with three strikes and five spares.
Farmington and Lakeville South both won as well to remain tied for the top spot in the conference with Northfield, which holds the tiebreaker due to overall games won.
After the final regular-season matches Saturday at Cedarvale Lanes in Eagan, the Raiders will compete in the Metro South Conference Tournament before the regional tournament Nov. 23 at Shakopee Bowl.
"We're assured to get into (regionals), based on either winning the conference tournament, if we do that, or based on our win percentage and games won," Northfield coach Gary Greenlund said.