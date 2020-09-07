As runners went by, Northfield cross country coach Nichole Porath was doing the math in her head. Without any late moves down the backstretch, her boys cross country team was going to narrowly lose Thursday afternoon against Winona at Northfield Middle School.
Then, she told a pair of her senior runners, Sam Folland and Robby Swenson, that she needed both of them to overtake the Winona runner in front of them.
Folland and Swenson obliged, exacting their final ounces of energy to pass the runner in the final 30 meters of Thursday's race to finish fifth and sixth overall and help provide the boys team with a 25-31 victory.
"It was absolutely amazing," Porath said. "The whole team, they just decided they were just going to take it. Winona is not an easy team to beat, so the fact we beat them by six points and we had all our moves on that backstretch. At that point, Winona had us. They had beat us by two points. That's when I messaged to them, 'You've got to go get them.' Robby and Sam were just like, 'Alright, coach, we got it.' Robby just gritted his teeth and you could tell he was all in."
In addition to Folland's and Swenson's late surge up the rankings, Northfield was also lifted by senior Martin Brice finishing second, sophomore Nathan Amundson crossing close behind in third and junior Will Beaumaster nabbing ninth in the final scoring position for the Raiders.
The girls team, meanwhile, didn't need any late theatrics to win after they claimed the first five runners across the finish line to tally the minimum 15 points, while Winona's four varsity runners were not enough to produce a team score.
Northfield senior Nicole Theberath finished first, eighth-grader Anna Forbord crossed in second, junior Clara Lippert sped to third, senior Claire Bussmann motored to fourth and junior Adriana Fleming claimed the final scoring position in fifth.
"With the girls, Winona didn't travel their No. 1 girl, but their No. 2 girl is still pretty competitive," Porath said. "To have all of our girls ahead of her and they all finished 22:15 (and under), that's really strong for us this early in the season, and this isn't a fast course."
It's the second sweep in a row for Northfield to start the season, counting both junior varsity teams also winning Thursday and in the first race against Faribault.
Prior to the season-opening race, Porath brought a broom to practice, knowing all four of her teams had a good shot at winning, since the overall numbers for the Falcons were depleted compared to last year. She didn't show the same confidence prior to the Winona race, however, considering how strong the boys team for the Winhawks traditionally looks.
Last year, the Winona boys finished third at the Big 9 Conference meet, while Northfield was seventh. That didn't worry the Raiders, however.
"I didn't bring (the broom) for this meet, but when they stepped to the line they said, 'We brought our brooms, coach,'" Porath said. "We knew it was going to be really close with Winona, so that's a tremendous race for our boys."
The task will harden even further this week, when Northfield travels to race at Rochester Century, which last year won the Big 9 Conference championship with the boys team and finished fourth with the girls team.
"They're probably top in the conference, they're probably the No. 1 seed, so we'll probably taper for that," Porath said. "I think the team now has seen that they can compete and that maybe we could (beat them), and that's just so fun to see that in them."