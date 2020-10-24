In what might have been its toughest test for the regular season, the Northfield volleyball team never broke its stride Friday night in a 25-15, 25-17, 25-16 sweep of Rochester Century.
The Raiders are now 5-0 this season, while the Panthers drop to 4-1. A Nov. 5 match against Rochester Mayo (2-0) is likely the final hurdle Northfield needs to clear in order to claim its fourth consecutive Big 9 Conference title.
Friday, the Raiders tamed the Panthers with a rounded defensive effort that featured 15 digs from senior Emma Torstenson, 11 digs from sophomore Sydney Jaynes and senior Laura Wellbrock, seven digs from sophomore Teagan Timperley, six digs by senior Rachel Wieber and another five digs via senior Megan Reilly.
Senior Sylvia Koenig also soared for a trio of blocks.
Offensively, Reilly paced Northfield with 14 kills, Koenig added seven kills, Jaynes and sophomore Annelise Larsoneach provided five kills, and Wellbrock and junior Tawni King both chipped in three kills.
Timperley directed the attack with 37 assists, while Torstenson lofted a pair of aces.
For the season, the Raiders have yet to drop a set or yield more than 17 points in any individual set.
Northfield will test that impressive streak with a trio of consecutive road matches. First, it travels to play Austin on Tuesday, Oct. 27, then to Albert Lea on Thursday, Oct. 29 and lastly to Winona on Monday, Nov. 2.