The Northfield U19 boys soccer team claimed a state title Saturday, July 27, in Shakopee while playing in the Classic 2 division.
The Raiders started the state tournament July 25 with a 1-1 draw against the Rochester Rush, a team it split a pair of games against during the regular season. Northfield then trounced Bloomington 6-1 on July 27 in its final pool play game with the help of a hat trick from rising junior Pascal Cogan. Bloomington had beaten Northfield 2-1 in the first game of the regular season.
Then, later Saturday, Northfield met Rochester again in the state final and came away with a 4-1 victory to claim the state title.
"Over the course of the season our team really developed a style of play that emphasized possession but we always struggled to finish and put the ball in the back of the net," Northfield coach Derrick Skoglund said. "But as we approached the state championship everything came together."
In that final, Rylie Wefel, a 2018 NHS graduate, gave the Raiders a 1-0 lead with his second penalty-kick goal of the state tournament. After Rochester evened the score 1-1, Oscar Gaspar powered a rebound from Peter Skoglund's initial shot into the back of the net for a 2-1 Northfield lead.
Then, in the second half, Peter Skoglund slammed one off the post, which ricocheted toward the top of the box, where Cameron Stinnet buried the rebound for the 3-1 lead, which was extended to a 4-1 advantage Max Casten blasted in a goal.
"While this was the last hurrah for about a third of our team, we are looking forward to building upon this foundation with the core of our team to make a great run this fall in the MSHSL," Derrick Skoglund said. "Come out and support this great group of young men as they continue to pursue even greater things on the soccer pitch at Memorial Stadium field this September and October."