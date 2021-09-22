Whatever the expectations were, the Northfield girls cross country team has blown past them on the course so far this season.
So much so that even Northfield senior Clara Lippert — normally an even-keeled leader for the Raiders — has been letting her emotions overflow. That was especially true after the Faribault Invite on Sept. 10, when Northfield finished second behind only state power Stillwater, beating out the rest of a loaded field.
“That was a pretty exciting day for all of us,” Lippert said. “I don’t think the girls have ever seen me that excited about a race.”
There’s been plenty of reasons for the Raiders to be excited thus far. That started at the season-opening Irish Invite on Sept. 3 in Rosemount, where Northfield sped to sixth place out of 21 teams, primarily from the metro area.
A week later, expectations were tempered entering the Faribault Invite since the Raiders were racing without freshman Anna Forbord, who was the team’s second-fastest runner in Rosemount.
Turns out, even while running without one of their legs, the Raiders still possess the speed to tackle some of the traditionally better teams in the state. While Stillwater ran away with the team title with 53 points, Northfield still sped the second place with 99.
That was ahead of third-place Mankato East (108), fourth-place Owatonna (141), fifth-place Mankato West (175) and sixth-place Farmington (178), which typically dominates the section but was without some of its top runners in Faribault.
“It was kind of a shock for all of us,” Lippert said.
That shock was created with a deep performance led by eighth grader Caley Graber, who finished sixth individually and has slotted into the front of the pack in her first season of varsity cross country. Her 5-kilometer time of 21 minutes, 5.5 seconds in Faribault was 17 seconds faster than last year’s Big 9 Conference champ Carsyn Brady, who finished 13th with a time of 21:22.4.
From there, the Raiders scooped up points with a bucket. Senior Adriana Fleming sped to 10th in 21:20 (also ahead of Brady), Lippert crossed in 19th in 21:37, seventh grader Peyton Quaas sped to 26th in 21:57 and freshman Claire Casson motored to 38th in 22:23.
“We have some goals for placing well at conference and sections this year,” Lippert said, “and I think that definitely motivated us to do that.”
At a dual meet with Faribault on Sept. 14 at Northfield Middle School, the Raiders dropped those times even further. All five Raiders that scored at the Faribault Invite notched a personal-best 5K only four days later.
For Lippert, that meant dropping to a 20:58.6.
“I was excited about this race,” Lippert said afterward. “I’m still hoping to keep improving my times, but it’s been a good start to the season.
“I want to break 20 minutes, and I’m hoping to qualify individually for state.”
Boys team takes step forward
What a difference four days made for Northfield junior Nathan Amundson. At the Faribault Invite on Sept. 10, Amundson got caught in the pack en route to a 26th-place finish with a time of 18:52.2
At the dual meet with Faribault less than a week later, Amundson sped to first place with a blistering time of 17:24.
“Faribault was a little rocky,” Amundson said. “This meet I improved by a minute from that, so I guess the home field advantage was there. There’s a lot of room to grow, for sure.
“I changed some stuff up like my warmup routine and diet planning and it helped. I saw a big improvement today.”
That was also partially the case for the Northfield boys cross country team as a whole. At the Faribault Invite, the Raiders finished in 12th place out of 15 teams.
While Northfield still lost to Faribault head to head Sept. 14 by a score of 25-30, the overall performance was improved despite the Raiders missing a few runners from their typical varsity lineup.
Carter Schlomann powered to fifth in the Faribault dual meet, while Carter Steenblock, Will Beaumaster and Adam Reisetter finished successively in seventh, eighth and ninth.
“It’s gone really great,” Amundson said. “Most of our boys top five isn’t here, but we’re powering through it. The Faribault race, it was a little slow so we’re off to a rocky start, but after today everyone is coming back.
“Individually I’d like to make state again, that’s a huge goal, and as a team just grow together.”