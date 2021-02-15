A clean sweep of all four disciplines allowed the Northfield gymnastics team to cruise past Rochester Century on Saturday 138.200-124.200 at the Northfield Gymnastics Club.
The Raiders were helped by senior Adison Dack winning all four disciplines individually, as she racked up an all-around score of 37.175. She placed first in both the vault and floor with identical scores of 9.450, notched the top score on the uneven bars with a 9.100 and tallied the best mark on the balance beam with a 9.175.
Paige Mier placed second for Northfield in the all-around with a 33.550 thanks to third-place finished on the bars and the floor, a second-place finish on the vault and a fourth-place finish on beam. Other top-three individual finishes include Larisa Dominguez (2nd on bars), Sidney Petersen (2nd on floor) and Jolee Harris (3rd on beam).
The Raiders are back in action Saturday night at Owatonna.