In a game which featured a clash of two contrasting offensive schemes, Concordia College-Moorhead's methodical double-wing option offense bested Carleton College's fast-paced "Air Raid" passing attack, 54-21, to put a bit of a damper on the Senior Day festivities at Laird Stadium.
Concordia (5-5, 5-3 MIAC) found the end zone on all six of its first half possessions and finished the day with 420 rushing yards on 55 carries. Meanwhile, Carleton (4-6, 2-6 MIAC), which entered the day with the second-most pass attempts in NCAA Division III this season, totaled 282 yards on 48 pass attempts.
Bert Bean registered Carleton's first points when he caught an 11-yard touchdown toss from Jonathan Singleton midway through the second quarter. The drive was sparked by a 20-yard completion from Singleton to Emanual Williams on 3rd-and-12. Williams finished the day with six catches for 81 yards.
The Knights' next touchdown came on a five-play, 57-yard drive to start the third quarter. All five plays were pass completions by Singleton, the last one being a 15-yard strike to senior Mack Journell.
Journell and Singleton once again connected for the final score of the game, a 34-yard touchdown that capped off a six-play, 56-yard Carleton drive in the fourth quarter. Journell concluded the afternoon with six grabs for 84 yards and the two touchdowns.
Despite its disappointing end to the collegiate careers of the 10 seniors on the roster, this season was ultimately a success for the Knights as they posted their highest victory total since 2013.
Singleton impressed in his rookie season, finishing the year with 2,156 yards passing — the sixth-best total in Carleton history and the most ever by a Carleton underclassman. He also accounted for 19 touchdowns through the air, tied for fifth on Carleton's all-time single-season leaderboard.
Williams ended his stellar career — which began as a running back before transitioning to wide receiver — with 181 career receptions, finishing one catch away from the third-most in Carleton history. His career totals also include 1,700 yards (11th all-time at Carleton) and 16 touchdowns (tied for seventh) in the passing game to go along with 453 rushing yards and five more scores on the ground. Williams amassed 72 receptions for 887 receiving yards and eight touchdowns in 2019 with those single-season figures ranking fourth, eighth, and tied for 13th, respectively, in team history.
Journell played only three seasons for the Knights, yet he finished fifth in team history with 174 receptions and 18 touchdown catches while donning the maize and blue. His 2,079 receiving yards at Carleton move him into sixth place in the program's 137-year history.
Journell accounted for 74 catches during his senior year, tied for second-most at Carleton. With two touchdowns in the finale, he increased his season total to nine, tied for fourth-best in team annals. Journell had 879 receiving yards, representing the ninth-highest figure in the single-season record book.
Fletcher Metz was the third receiver to star for this senior class. He finished his time at Carleton with 102 receptions (14th all-time) for 877 yards and 12 touchdowns (tied for 13th). He totaled 49 catches for 394 yards and four scores this fall.
St. Olaf loses in St. Peter
Senior Khayleb Willis closed out his career by rushing for 114 yards and a touchdown as the St. Olaf College football team dropped its season finale, 49-7, on the road to Gustavus Adolphus College on Saturday at Hollingsworth Field.
Willis broke loose for a 47-yard touchdown in the third quarter for the lone score of the game for St. Olaf (5-5, 3-5 MIAC) after Gustavus (7-3, 5-3) scored the game's first 42 points. Michael Veldman was 25-for-36 for 278 yards with six touchdowns and one interception for the Gusties and threw touchdowns to five different receivers in the win.
The loss marked the final game in the careers of St. Olaf's 17 seniors. The group helped the Oles win 14 games over their final three seasons, including back-to-back 5-5 campaigns to close out their careers.
After the teams exchanged punts on their opening possessions, Gustavus started the scoring on a 10-yard touchdown run by David Peal with 5:39 remaining in the opening quarter. St. Olaf threatened to put points on the board on the ensuing possession, but the Gusties stopped the Oles on a fourth-and-one at the Gustavus 32-yard line to get the ball back.
On the next possession, the Gusties doubled their lead to 14-0 on Veldman's first touchdown pass of the season, a 14-yard strike to Brice Panning. Veldman connected with Brayton Finch for scores of two and four yards later in the quarter to put the hosts ahead, 28-0, at the half.
The Gusties extended their lead to 42-0 on a pair of touchdown passes by Veldman early in the third quarter. Veldman found Todd Johnson Jr. from 21 yards out five minutes into the quarter and, after an interception, threw a 16-yard score to Josh Kirk a little over a minute and a half later.
St. Olaf kept the ball on the ground on its next possession and Willis broke loose for a 47-yard touchdown run on a third-and-two play. The 114-yard performance was Willis' third 100-yard game of the season and the ninth of his career.
St. Olaf gained 187 of its 211 yards in the game on the ground, while Gustavus totaled 424 yards, 278 through the air and 146 on the ground. Veldman closed out the scoring with a two-yard pass to Ethan Sindelir with 6:59 remaining in the game.
First year Payton Schott recorded a game- and career-high 12 tackles, including nine solo stops, for the Oles. Senior Shiloh Goodwin had eight tackles, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery, while sophomore Nick Sabatino picked off a Veldman pass in the third quarter for his first interception of the season.