The past few seasons, it's been a similar story arc when the Northfield and Austin boys basketball teams play.
The Raiders hang with the Packers at the start, but eventually, Austin ignites on a scoring run that swells its advantage from a few possessions to double digits, or often more than 20 points. That's what's allowed the Packers to win 11 straight against the Raiders dating back to the 2015-16 season.
That streak ended Thursday night, where Northfield weathered Austin's scoring bursts and eventually claimed a 63-60 victory at Northfield High School.
"We played with composure, which is a big thing we talked about before the game," Northfield coach Ryan Driscoll said. "We know Austin is the best in the conference at just going on runs and killing a team's morale. Everyday when we talk about them, it's 'They're going to make a couple of big runs. We just have to stay with what we're doing and you can't get off the script.' When we're on script, we're pretty darn good."
The key ingredient for Austin allowing an opponent's mistakes to multiply and compound on themselves is its 1-2-2 defensive pressure that forces quick decisions and accurate passes while under duress. This Northfield group might be better prepared to break that press than any other team in the conference, however, dating back to when many of these players were unable to crack the varsity lineup.
From 2016-2019, the Raiders and Packers met in the Section 1AAA playoffs for four straight seasons. The last three times were in the section championship. In preparation for all those postseason games, Northfield practiced religiously against a 1-2-2 press deployed by a scout team made up mostly of this season's varsity group.
"They know it so well that we can just say, 'Play Austin 1-2-2' and they know how to run it and they know where exactly the guy is going to be," Driscoll said. "It's just a culmination for all of them. Kip (Schetnan) stepped up and said, 'Hey I want to be in the middle and I want to run this.' He was much more of a distributor and a basket creator than maybe he has in the past."
In the first half, the Raiders surged out to a 14-8 lead after the first three minutes. Then the Packers ramped up their defense and allowed only seven points through the next seven and a half minutes, during which they scored 22 points to snag a 30-18 lead.
Northfield weathered that storm, however, with junior forward Alex Organ draining four straight free throws on back-to-back possessions, senior guard Thomas Roethler soaring in for a putback layup and a 3-pointer from Schetnan. Even though Austin scored the final three points of the half, the halftime deficit was still a manageable 36-30.
"We stopped moving," Driscoll said of the scoring drought. "The whole gameplan is being in and out and guys have to keep moving and looking for each other. We got back to it, and the other thing that sparked it was defensive intensity. Once you start doing that and get some stops, it's that momentum thing."
In search of more defensive stops, Driscoll sent out a different starting five to open the second half. Organ, Roethler and junior guard Tate Journell were inserted with the goal of forcing missed shots and turnovers.
The plan worked, as Journell's layup with 11:38 left in the second half trimmed Austin's lead to 48-47. Then, the Packers exploded for eight straight points to threaten to blow the game open once again. Instead of panicking, however, the Raiders stayed the course and punched back with their own 10-0 run capped off by sophomore guard Soren Richardson's jumper with 5:13 left to push Northfield in front 57-56.
The two teams traded the lead back and forth twice after that, but when senior guard Karsten Clay drilled a two-point jumper with 1:13 left for a 61-60 lead, Austin was unable to score the rest of the way.
"I've never seen these guys play that together and that hard for that long," Driscoll said. "Last year we had stretches or even when they were younger, but this is the most focused I've ever seen the kids play and I'm really proud of them."
The win not only exorcised demons of years past, it was proof of concept that this team led by five returning seniors is capable of competing in the upper echelon of the Big 9 Conference.
In the preseason coaches poll published by the Rochester Post Bulletin, Driscoll's Big 9 contemporaries picked the Raiders to finish ninth in the 12-team conference. After Thursday's victory, that poll might read a little bit differently.
"What it does is it's going to help us play with a little more confidence," Driscoll said. "We didn't play well at (Rochester) Mayo, we weren't good with the ball, and to be able to bounce back like this — we talked at the start of the season that we have a little chip on our shoulder. The coaches voted us pretty low in the conference preview, and we knew we were better than that. We know we can play with the top teams in the conference, so now our job is to play with consistency."