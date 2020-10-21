The Northfield volleyball team didn't waste much time Tuesday night in Owatonna, where it swept the Huskies 25-14, 25-9, 25-11.
Senior Megan Reilly converted 11 of her 14 attacks into kills for an eye-popping .714 swing percentage, while senior Rachel Wieber added 11 kills, sophomore Annelise Larson slammed five kills, senior Emma Hodapp launched four kills, senior Laura Wellbrock pitched in three kills, senior Sylvia Koenig and sophomore Sydney Jaynes each helped with two kills, and sophomore Teagan Timperley converted one kill.
Timperley also racked up 34 assists, while senior Emma Torstenson chipped in three assists in addition to her six aces and nine digs.
Wieber placed a team-high seven aces, while Jaynes added four and Koenig slammed three.
Defensively, Torstenson had plenty of assistance with Jaynes sprawling for a team-high 13 digs, Wieber helping with 10, and Wellbrock and Timperley each finishing with seven digs. Koenig and Hodapp both finished with one block each, as well.
Northfield will return home Friday night for a match against Rochester Century.