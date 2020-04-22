<&firstgraph>Note: This story originally appeared in the March 22, 1979, edition of the Northfield News. It’s been slightly edited for clarity, but otherwise appears just as it did in 1979.<&firstgraph>
<&firstgraph>The game-winning shot climaxed a nail-biting contest which found two poised, well-coached teams pulling out all the stops to claim the Region 1AA championship and a chance to compete in the state tournament. With Kristi Robinson’s buzzer-beating layup, Northfield topped Austin 52-50. The game, played at New Prague, was the Raiders’ 22nd straight victory of the season, probably their most difficult and no doubt their sweetest.
<&firstgraph>At the beginning of the season, Raider Coach Gary Schnobrich boldly announced that he and his team were pointing for a state berth, something that had eluded them last season. Now 22 games later, they have achieved their goal.
<&firstgraph>The score of last Friday’s game was deadlocked at 50-50 with only 12 seconds remaining when Northfield inbounded the ball for what looked to be its last chance at victory in regulation. The fourth quarter had been a frustrating see-saw affair for the Raiders. Rebounds of errant Austin shots seemed to avoid the Raider girls with uncanny regularity. The ball seemed to have eyes and always be searching for a pair of Austin hands. On the other end of the court, the Raiders’ shooting over the formidable Packer zone went cold.
<&firstgraph>But then with only two minutes and 15 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter, and the Raiders down by two points, Mary Boyum scored five points in 40 seconds to turn the Raider fortunes around. Playing aggressive defense, Boyum deflected a Packer pass and outraced a Packer defender the length of the court to score a layup. Then the next time down the floor, she scored from inside and was fouled on the play. She iced the free throw, her ninth point of the game, to give the Raiders a surprising three-point lead.
<&firstgraph>Austin stormed back to score a basket to close within one point, 49-48, and then Kristi Robinson sank a free throw to up the Northfield lead back to two points.
<&firstgraph>The Packers stormed back as a 12-foot jump shot from the side swished the nets to tie the score.
<&firstgraph>Then that final, fateful time, Northfield hustled the ball down the court. A Packer tipped the ball, but Kris Getting rescued it from going out of bounds. She whirled around to hit Lisa Almquist on the baseline. With seconds clicking off, Almquist put up a 10-foot jump shot, which fell shot on the rim. The ball careened over, however, to the waiting hands of Robinson, who was standing alone beneath the basket. Without hesitating, the 5-foot-3-inch guard lofted the ball high on the glass over the outstretched arms of a 5-foot-10-inch Packer. The ball fell through the net as time ran out. Robinson was fouled on the shot, but Schnobrich waived the free throw. The game was Northfield’s.
<&firstgraph>“Last chance” Kristi Robinson led the Raider scoring with 15 points on the night. She was followed by Getting, who had 14 and Boyum with nine. Lisa Almquist, turning in another fine tournament game, hit for seven, Jody Quinnell contributed four and Tammy Metcalf hit for three. Mary Benesh led the Packers with 15 points.