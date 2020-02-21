After one day of individual section wrestling at the Rochester Civic Center, Northfield is still alive in all 14 weight classes.
In 10 of the weight classes Friday, the Raiders sent a wrestler through to the championship semifinals, while they kept wrestlers alive in the other four weight classes into the consolation semifinals.
Beau Murphy (113-pound weight class), Jake Messner (120), Chase Murphy (126), Sam Holman (132), Drew Woodley (138), Ethan Johnson (160), Nick Mikula (170), Jack Holman (182), David Tonjum (220) and Nick Lopez (285) will all start Saturday in the championship semifinals.
Brody Gorr (106), Gavin Anderson (145), Jayce Barron (152) and Quinn Ertz (195) will all start in consolation semifinals.
All 14 are still alive to qualify for state. A wrestler can qualify for state by either winning the weight class, or by winning a true second match that pits the loser of the championship final against the winner of the consolation bracket for the right to go to state. A true second match is deemed unnecessary if the loser of the championship match has already beaten the consolation champion earlier in the tournament.
Wrestling is scheduled to start at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Rochester Civic Center.