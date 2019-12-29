On the first day of the Granite City Classic in St. Cloud, the Northfield boys basketball team struggled to keep up with the metro competition. On the second day, the Raiders settled in and learned they can not only hang with that level of competition, but make enough plays to surge past some of its new Class AAAA brethren.
The holiday invitational started with Northfield losing 79-52 against Minnetonka (4-4) on Friday after the Raiders ended the first half trailing by 16 points. Northfield shot only 39% from the field and struggled while converting only 33% of its free throw attempts. That, coupled with the Skippers shooting 52% from the field, doomed the Raiders.
That changed Saturday in a 74-72 overtime victory against St. Michael-Albertville, though. In that game, Northfield was led by 24 points from junior guard Kip Schetnan, in addition to 18 points from junior guard Karsten Clay, 11 points from junior forward Luke Labenski and nine points from senior forward Daniel Monaghan.
Against the Knights, the Raiders again shot 39% from the field, but converted 24 of their 29 attempts at the free throw line. That was especially key late in the game, as Northfield finished 22 of 26 from the free throw line in the second half and overtime.
After leading the whole way, Northfield (2-6) saw its lead vanish when STMA (5-4) tied the game at 61 with 1:45 to play. Then, the Raiders jumped back in front 63-61, before STMA was able to tie the score again in the waning seconds to force overtime.
In overtime, the Raiders jumped right back in front, and this time, never surrendered that advantage.
STMA was able to get within 71-70 with 27 seconds to play, but Northfield did enough to hang on.
In addition to the scoring against STMA, the Raiders were also helped by senior forward Nick Touchette pairing four assists with four rebounds to go along with his six points, while Schetnan and junior guard Thomas Roethler each grabbed five rebounds. Roethler also added a pair of assists and a pair of blocks to go with his two points.
Northfield is next in action this Friday night at Rochester Mayo (6-1), before it returns home for a 1 p.m. contest Saturday against St. Paul Johnson (1-6) at home.