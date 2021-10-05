After one weekend, the Minnesota State University, Mankato men's hockey team has made a statement that not all of last year's lost production takes it out of the running for a national title.
Travelling last Friday and Saturday for a two-game set at the University of Massachusetts — the defending national champions — the Mavericks swept the Minutemen with victories of 2-0 and 6-3. Playing in both games for MSU, Mankato was senior defenseman Andy Carroll, a 2015 Northfield High School graduate.
Carroll is once again playing as a third-pairing defenseman for No. 1 or No. 2 MSU, Mankato (depending on the poll). In that spot last season, Carroll played in 33 games for the Mavericks with two goals and nine assists, which included an assist in the Frozen Four semifinal against St. Cloud State. He also finished with a plus/minus rating of +18.
Already this season, Carroll has dished out an assist in Saturday's 6-3 victory and finished the weekend with a plus/minus rating of +2.
Carroll is part of an experienced defensive core this season that also features seniors Jack McNeely, Wyatt Aamodt and Benton Maass.
The Mavericks continue a challenging start to the season this Friday and Saturday, when they open up their home schedule against St. Cloud State, which is ranked No. 1 or No. 2 in the country depending on the USCHO.com poll or the USA Today/USA Hockey Magazine poll.
Bolands make early impression
While the men's team was registering a pair of big wins in Massachusetts, the women's hockey team for MSU, Mankato was busy upsetting No. 5/6 University of Minnesota-Duluth on Saturday in Mankato with a 4-2 victory.
That included freshman forward Jessica Boland, a 2021 Northfield High School graduate that's played in each of the first four games this season for the Mavericks.
In addition to Friday's 7-0 loss against UM-Duluth and Saturday's win, Boland also played in a 3-0 and 9-3 victory at Merrimack on Sept. 24 and Sept. 25. While the freshman has yet to make a mark on the scoresheet, she's registered a block shot and won 4 of 7 faceoff attempts.
The Mavericks stay at home this Friday and Saturday afternoon for a pair of games against Lindenwood
Further north, Jessica's older sister, Kate, is back for her third season with the Bemidji State women's hockey team. The Beavers started their season Friday and Saturday with a road split at St. Thomas.
In Friday's 3-0 victory, Kate Boland dished out the only assist on the final goal of the game to register her first collegiate point. That earned her a spot in the starting lineup for Saturday's 2-1 loss.
The Beavers have this weekend off, before traveling to play at Ohio State on Oct. 15 and Oct. 16.