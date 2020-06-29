A day after losing its first game of the summer (an exhibition), the Dundas Dukes were able to win the first game that effects their official standing in Section 1B.
Dundas edged Hampton 6-3 on the road, thanks to six solid innings on the mound from Derek Albers (a 2018 Northfield High School graduate), in addition to timely home runs from a couple of its longest-standing players in Todd Mathison and Josh Maus.
In recent years, Mathison has operated primarily as a pitcher with his total at-bats usually mirroring the number of wins he picks up on the mound in a given season. Maus, meanwhile, has been a sure-handed glove that can play all over the infield. Sunday's blast was his first home run in an official game since the 2017 season.
In Saturday's game, Northfield lost 9-1 against the Moorhead Brewers, who have been playing in exhibition games since the beginning of June. The Dukes were able to grab an early 1-0 lead, but the Brewers eventually chased starting pitcher John McCaustlin from the game and piled onto their lead against the Dukes bullpen.
Dundas will next play Wednesday night at the Cannon Falls Bears, a Classic Cannon Valley League foe but not a Section 1B foe, before traveling to play at Rice County, CCVL and Section 1B rival Northfield at 2 p.m. on the Fourth of July.