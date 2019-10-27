Down big in the second half, Randolph football coach Mike Schmidt felt like he and his team had one option.
While those on the top-seeded Blooming Prairie sideline might have wished the fourth-seeded Rockets subbed in some of their handful of reserves, they instead motored forward to score a pair of touchdowns in the final six minutes to close a 56-27 loss in the Section 1A semifinals at Blooming Prairie, which was ticked off enough it put its first team offense and defense back into the game.
For Schmidt, he felt going out throwing was the best way for his seniors to wrap their careers.
"At halftime that's all we really talked about," Schmidt said. "How do you want to finish your career? Do you want to roll over or fight until the end. I'm glad they were able to do that and I couldn't be more proud of them right now."
Senior quarterback Nick Drinken completed 16 of his 32 passes for 299 yards, four touchdowns and three interceptions, while senior Isaac Stoesz hauled in seven receptions for 172 yards and a pair of touchdowns, and senior Dane Ehleringer complimented that with five receptions for 118 yards and two touchdowns of his own.
Early on, though, Class A No. 2-ranked Blooming Prairie's size and speed overwhelmed as it has all season, and the Awesome Blossoms raced to a 13-0 lead after only seven minutes, 55 seconds of play. That was the score at the end of the first quarter, before Blooming Prairie's advantage swelled to 40-0, after which Drinken was able to connect with Stoesz on a 9-yard slant for a touchdown on the final play of the first half.
That made the score 40-6 and spurned the halftime discussion centered around not playing dead to a team that's considered a state title favorite and has yet to have an opponent lose by less than 20 points this season.
"They're tough inside, they're super athletic on the outside, they're a tough matchup for anybody," Schmidt said. "I full expect them to do big things here moving forward."
After Blooming Prairie scored on its first two possessions of the second half to increase the lead to 54-6, Drinken lofted a 36-yard touchdown pass to Stoesz on the next drive to cut the lead to 54-12 with 2:40 left in the third quarter.
The Awesome Blossoms then recorded a safety to push the lead to 56-12, but Randolph forced a fumble on the ensuing punt to set up a 14-yard touchdown pass from Drinken to Ehleringer, before an onside kick kept possession with the Rockets, who scored a final time with a 23-yard pass from Drinken to Ehleringer to lessen the deficit to 56-27.
For Drinken, Stoesz and Ehleringer — Randolph's leading trio of seniors — Saturday marked the end of a season in which they shot up school leaderboards and set records.
"We told them here at the end of the game that your goal as a senior is to leave the program better than you left it," Schmidt said. "I think these seniors did that. A lot of hard work went into it and a lot of perseverance. I'm glad they were able to have the season they did."
In addition to the individual success, the eight-player senior class — which includes AJ Weidner, Alec Otte, Clay Romanoski, Derek Hoey and Trey Liotta-Goudy — navigated the Rockets through their first season back playing 11-man football.
Not only did Randolph survive, but it thrived by winning a playoff game and finishing the season with a 7-3 record.
"We had high expectations coming in," Schmidt said. "We knew we could compete. Maybe people on the outside wouldn't have expected we'd be going 7-3 and playing in the second round of the playoffs, but we knew we had the guys that put in the time and could compete. I just couldn't be more proud of the work that went into it this year and the journey we were able to go on."